Is Sgt. Schultz running DHS?

"Hogan's Heroes" was a television comedy (1965-1971) taking place in a World War II prisoner of war (POW) camp setting in which the American prisoners repeatedly outwitted their German captors. One of the captors was the lovable and air-headed Sgt. Schultz who, upon getting the slightest indication the POWs might be outsmarting their captors, but not wishing to get into trouble with his superiors, simply proclaimed, "I know nothing!"

It was a Schultz-like performance America witnessed before the House Judiciary Committee on July 26 of this year as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gave testimony – or rather failed to give testimony – about what is happening at our southern border. In the television program, Schultz was able to get away with playing dumb for the six years the show aired. It appears Mayorkas, however, may not prove lucky enough to do it for four.

Observing the secretary testify before Congress was an example of a Cabinet member acting totally irresponsibly. Mayorkas was even told beforehand by the committee what questions would be asked so he could come to the hearing prepared and time was not wasted. Yet when those questions were put to him, time and time again Mayorkas had no answers. He simply responded he would have to research the inquiries and provide written answers to the committee later.

It became fairly obvious Mayorkas was simply stonewalling. Most likely, he was concerned about providing verbal responses he might later regret. Perhaps he felt it would be wiser to provide written responses that staff members and lawyers could carefully review before releasing to ensure he was providing answers that were "safe" for the Biden administration.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., was infuriated, asking Mayorkas directly if he intentionally came unprepared to avoid having to answer the questions. A hearing that should have been "informative and beneficial" was anything but.

Among the questions provided but not answered were how the record number of illegal aliens crossing over the border found to be on terrorist watch lists are being handled beyond those who were simply detained. Interestingly, this was data the Judiciary Committee had been seeking for three months before the hearing.

Also going unanswered was a committee inquiry as to how many Americans have been murdered by illegal immigrants.

Republican lawmakers are getting tired of the relentless stalling by Mayorkas to avoid providing answers, showing, by DHS's own responses, that a major problem exists at our southern border despite President Joe Biden's refusal to acknowledge it. Like Sgt. Schultz who sought not to upset his superiors, Mayorkas seeks not to displease Biden, leaving Congress void of answers divulging his superior's deception.

House Republicans are rightly upset with Mayorkas for dereliction of his DHS responsibilities as secretary – dereliction further exhibited by his dodging answers to important questions. They are now considering charging him with contempt of Congress or possibly impeachment. Unlike the smirk on Schultz's face when he responded with "I know nothing," that on the face of Mayorkas should quickly disappear when congressional action is undertaken.

Watching Schultz utter his response was funny; watching Mayorkas utter his is not.

