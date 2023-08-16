Shocking 'family friendly' activity: 'Playful demon summoning'

A tax dollar-supported "art center" in the leftist state of Minnesota has held a "family friendly" event – a session for "playful demon summoning."

Why would anyone play with things like this? https://t.co/nPhcbJ2ZCA — Steve Skojec (@TheSkojecFile) August 11, 2023



The Gateway Pundit reports it is the Walker Art Center that featured the stunning religious event.

"Is this really what passes for family friendly arts and culture today? Dabbling in the black arts?" the report asked.

TRENDING: Post-Dobbs, pro-aborts are gaining more ground

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Walker Art Center has received millions of dollars in taxpayer funds through Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.https://t.co/F74SETGTJL pic.twitter.com/8Hdx6eFNIU — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) August 11, 2023

It cited reporting from Alpha News that explained:

At the present time, are there more Americans following the drumbeat of the devil than that of Almighty God? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (22 Votes) 8% (2 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Walker Art Center held a pagan ritual geared toward families last weekend, with a performance called “Lilit the Empathic Demon.” “Demons have a bad reputation, but maybe we’re just not very good at getting to know them,” an event description reads. The event, which took place at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, was part of the Walker’s Free First Saturdays program and featured artist Tamar Ettun who creates “demon traps.” “Families are invited to create a vessel to trap the demon that knows them best — perhaps the ‘demon of overthinking’ — and then participate in a playful ceremony to summon and befriend their demon,” the website explains.

The description said the goal was to have a "playful demon summoning session" for families.

It’s not even exaggerated wtf pic.twitter.com/JSsu75hFjO — goldberry (@widowvision2000) August 11, 2023

The event was designed for families, and finished with a “playful demon summoning session.”

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!