MoneyON WALL STREET
S&P 500 closes lower, weighed by declines in bank and retail shares

'Positive macro stories are really a double-edged sword'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 22, 2023 at 4:17pm
(CNBC) -- The broad-based S&P 500 slipped Tuesday, as it was unable to build on the momentum seen in the previous session.

Investors remain cautious with the 10-year Treasury yield notching new highs this week, and ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s key speech later this week.

The S&P 500 edged 0.3% lower to 4,387.55, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite held on to a 0.06% gain at 13,505.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 174.86 points, or 0.5% to 34,288.83.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







