S&P 500 closes lower, weighed by declines in bank and retail shares

(CNBC) -- The broad-based S&P 500 slipped Tuesday, as it was unable to build on the momentum seen in the previous session.

Investors remain cautious with the 10-year Treasury yield notching new highs this week, and ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s key speech later this week.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The S&P 500 edged 0.3% lower to 4,387.55, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite held on to a 0.06% gain at 13,505.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 174.86 points, or 0.5% to 34,288.83.

TRENDING: GOP hierarchy wants Trump out of the race

Read the full story ›