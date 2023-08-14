S&P 500, Nasdaq close higher as tech stocks make a comeback

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose Monday as Wall Street, lifted by a rebound in chip stocks and tech names.

The broad market index added 0.58%, closing at 4,489.72. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.05%, ending the day at 13,788.33. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 26.23 points, or 0.07%, to end at 35,307.63.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Nvidia closed 7.1% higher, marking a turnaround for the chip giant after it sold off 8.5% last week. Shares got a boost after Morgan Stanley reiterated Nvidia as a top pick ahead of earnings. Chip stocks across the board also jumped, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) up 3% — though it is still down more than 6% in August.

TRENDING: Science redefines 'personhood' with 'THREE-parent' embryos

Read the full story ›