S&P 500 slips to kick off August, Dow notches small gain after touching highest level in over a year

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell to start August, as investors navigated a raft of corporate earnings reports and assessed a fresh batch of economic data.

The broad-based index lost 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite edged 0.4% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 71 points, or 0.2%.

Pharmaceutical giant Merck pulled back 1.3% even after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that exceeded expectations thanks to strong Keytruda sales. Caterpillar posted strong results, boosting shares 8.9%.

