A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 slips to kick off August, Dow notches small gain after touching highest level in over a year

'Feels like a relief rally that economic doom is not upon us'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2023 at 4:11pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell to start August, as investors navigated a raft of corporate earnings reports and assessed a fresh batch of economic data.

The broad-based index lost 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite edged 0.4% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 71 points, or 0.2%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Pharmaceutical giant Merck pulled back 1.3% even after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that exceeded expectations thanks to strong Keytruda sales. Caterpillar posted strong results, boosting shares 8.9%.

TRENDING: Woman's mission for parental rights leads her to pro-life movement

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







UFOs once took control of nuclear missiles, nearly caused WWIII: Congressional testimony
NBA player launches anti-woke, pro-Christian alternative to Nike
College paying students $10,000 to take leave of absence
S&P 500 slips to kick off August, Dow notches small gain after touching highest level in over a year
White House backtracks on explanations of Hunter's business
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×