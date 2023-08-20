'Squad' members who pushed to defund police spend astronomical amount on protection

By Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic members of Congress known as the “Squad” spent roughly $1.2 million in campaign funds on private security despite advocating to defund the police, according to a New York Post review of campaign finance reports.

The “Squad” is composed of left-leaning Democrats, many of whom champion “defund the police” policies along with other progressive agenda items. Missouri Rep. Cori Bush spent more than $730,000, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez more than $270,000 and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar more than $125,000, according to the NYP. All three have previously advocated for some form of defunding the police.

TRENDING: 'Real courts have a jury': Man sues feds over bizarre 'court'

“They’re spending all this money for their security, but they are not worried about the security of their constituents,” Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, told the NYP.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The “Squad” is a group of 8 far-left Democrats, including Omar, Bush, Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Texas Rep. Greg Casar and Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee.

Are members of the so-called 'Squad' hypocrites? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (46 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Bush, a well-known “defund the police” advocate, shelled out nearly $400,000 to St. Louis-based Peace Security, a pro-gun private security firm, according to the NYP. Bush was hit with a Federal Elections Commission (FEC) complaint following the revelation that her campaign had paid her now-husband nearly $75,000 for private security.

The Daily Caller reported that Ocasio-Cortez previously spent $3,000 a month in early 2021 on security services and spent more than $1,500 for a “security detail” in Houston. Omar previously spent thousands for security in her home state of Minnesota. Pressley spent $63,000 on security in 2021.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

All members of Congress are provided a separate security detail by the U.S. Capitol Police.

Pressley spent $64,763, according to the NYP; Tlaib spent $20,480; Bowman spent $7,872, and Casar spent $1,570. Lee has not documented security spending.

Ocasio-Cortez, Bush and Omar did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!