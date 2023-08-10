A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

State defunds pro-life pregnancy centers

'We will ensure women in this Commonwealth receive the reproductive health care they deserve'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 10, 2023 at 5:06pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(WASHINGTON STAND) – Pennsylvania’s governor is partnering with Planned Parenthood to defund pregnancy resource centers. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) signed a new state budget on Thursday, which includes terminating a contract with Real Alternatives, a nonprofit organization responsible for running the state’s Pregnancy and Parenting Support Services. Shapiro said of the targeted budget cut, “For decades, taxpayer dollars have gone to fund Real Alternatives. My administration will not continue that pattern — we will ensure women in this Commonwealth receive the reproductive health care they deserve.”

Planned Parenthood was quick to release a statement lauding the governor’s decision. Planned Parenthood P.A. Advocates executive director Signe Espinoza called the new budget decision “an enormous win for every Pennsylvanian,” continuing to say that “we all deserve access to the full spectrum of sexual and reproductive health care, and yes that means abortion too.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Not satisfied with siphoning Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars to commit abortions, Planned Parenthood previously called on Shapiro to defund pregnancy resource centers earlier this year. According to P.A. Family, Planned Parenthood in Pennsylvania received nearly $4 million in state funding between 2013 and 2016, largely under the tenure of former governor Tom Wolf, a radical pro-abortion activist. Last year, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Wolf signed an executive order to “protect” abortions in the Keystone state and announced Pennsylvania would not cooperate with states where pro-life laws required an individual in Pennsylvania to be arrested for violating the law. Wolf also sued his own state’s duly-elected legislature to prevent lawmakers from introducing a ballot initiative to constitutionally outlaw abortion in Pennsylvania.

TRENDING: 'Christian' minister boasts: I felt 'God's presence' during my two abortions

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Faith-based global security ministry helped free kidnapped American nurse, daughter in Haiti
'Jesus Revolution' immediately lands in Netflix's Top 10
State defunds pro-life pregnancy centers
Trial begins for pro-life activists facing 11 years in prison for abortion clinic blockade
'Very little keeping down prices going forward'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×