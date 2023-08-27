State demands professors teach government-approved wokeness

The state of California is demanding professors at community colleges teach the state-adopted ideology of "diversity, equity and inclusion" and is getting sued for that reason.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Express is taking the action on behalf of six California community college professors to fight "new, systemwide regulations forcing professors to espouse and teach" those "politicized" ideas.

The professors teach at one of several Fresno-area community colleges within the State Center Community College District.

TRENDING: Media won't show video of Trump rolling through poor Atlanta neighborhood

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

FIRE reported, "Under the new regulations, all of the more-than-54,000 professors who teach in the California Community Colleges system must incorporate 'anti-racist' viewpoints into classroom teaching."

But that, the case charges, violates the First Amendment.

FIRE explained, "The regulations explicitly require professors to pledge allegiance to contested ideological viewpoints. Professors must 'acknowledge' that 'cultural and social identities are diverse, fluid, and intersectional,' and they must develop 'knowledge of the intersectionality of social identities and the multiple axes of oppression that people from different racial, ethnic, and other minoritized groups face.'"

Should any school be forced to teach 'diversity, equity and inclusion'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (43 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Their job performance evaluations will depend on their political advocacy, the report said.

"I’m a professor of chemistry. How am I supposed to incorporate DEI into my classroom instruction?" asked Reedley College professor Bill Blanken. "What’s the ‘anti-racist’ perspective on the atomic mass of boron?"

Daniel Ortner, a lawyer for FIRE, said, "These regulations are a totalitarian triple-whammy. The government is forcing professors to teach and preach a politicized viewpoint they do not share, imposing incomprehensible guidelines, and threatening to punish professors when they cross an arbitrary, indiscernible line."

DEI is a new social agenda that has developed for several years, but has surged under the leadership of Joe Biden's advocacy.

FIRE said it has found that half of professors say such mandatory diversity statements violate academic freedom.

"Hearing uncomfortable ideas is not 'curricular trauma,' and teaching all sides of an issue is not 'weaponizing’ academic freedom,'" charged Loren Palsgaard, a professor of English at Madera Community College.

"That’s just called ‘education.'"

The state has gone to extremes in its demands, insisting that "persons that say they are 'not a racist' are in denial" and treating all people without recognition of their skin color "is itself a problem."

Everyone, the state demands, must adopt the ideology that there is "systematic racism."

Even a professor explaining he or she grades "on merit" now is offensive to the state, because, the state claims, "Merit is embedded in the ideology of Whiteness and upholds race-based structural inequality."

FIRE had warned the state when the concepts were brought up in 2022 that such rules likely were unconstitutional.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!