A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WorldINVASION USA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

States look to hire illegal immigrants to fatten struggling police departments

'It's a massive problem'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 21, 2023 at 7:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Struggling to fill the ranks of their police officers, some blue-state politicians are turning to an unusual option: illegal immigrants.

A California law that took effect earlier this year allows noncitizens — including some unauthorized migrants — to sign up if they are protected from deportation, including by the Obama-era DACA program. Colorado and Illinois have followed suit with laws allowing some noncitizens to join the force.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It’s all deeply uncharted territory.

TRENDING: Officials warn some 'euthanasia' deaths are breaking the law

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







States look to hire illegal immigrants to fatten struggling police departments
Owner of 'miracle house' spared by Maui wildfire shares secrets of how $4 million property survived
House conservatives say any spending bill must address border, DOJ weaponization
Wow! One group actually bans biological males from competing in women's events
WATCH: Pastor bashes Barbie Dream House with a Bible-bedecked baseball bat
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×