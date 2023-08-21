States look to hire illegal immigrants to fatten struggling police departments

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Struggling to fill the ranks of their police officers, some blue-state politicians are turning to an unusual option: illegal immigrants.

A California law that took effect earlier this year allows noncitizens — including some unauthorized migrants — to sign up if they are protected from deportation, including by the Obama-era DACA program. Colorado and Illinois have followed suit with laws allowing some noncitizens to join the force.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It’s all deeply uncharted territory.

TRENDING: Officials warn some 'euthanasia' deaths are breaking the law

Read the full story ›