A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTHE GREAT AMERICAN COVER-UP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

State's surgeon general: Do not comply with mask mandates

'These terrible policies only work with your cooperation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:23pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FLORIDIAN PRESS) – As mask mandates return in certain parts of the country, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is telling people to not comply.

"What do you call re-imposing mask policies that have been proven ineffective or restarting lockdowns that are known to cause harm?" posted Ladapo on X this morning. "You don't call it sanity. These terrible policies only work with your cooperation. How about refusing to participate…"

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

This week, Morris Brown College in Atlanta instated a two week mask mandate for students and faculty after an new variant of COVID was allegedly detected. Los Angeles production company Lionsgate brought back a mask mandate for nearly half of their employees as well.

TRENDING: I've been a big fan of Vivek, until now …

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







International coalition led by China, Russia admits 6 new members
U.N. warns big banks their investments in Saudi oil company could violate human rights laws
T-Mobile to lay off 5,000 employees
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby's owner Roark Capital
88 deaths linked to website that allegedly offered lethal products to suicidal people
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×