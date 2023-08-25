State's surgeon general: Do not comply with mask mandates

(FLORIDIAN PRESS) – As mask mandates return in certain parts of the country, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is telling people to not comply.

"What do you call re-imposing mask policies that have been proven ineffective or restarting lockdowns that are known to cause harm?" posted Ladapo on X this morning. "You don't call it sanity. These terrible policies only work with your cooperation. How about refusing to participate…"

This week, Morris Brown College in Atlanta instated a two week mask mandate for students and faculty after an new variant of COVID was allegedly detected. Los Angeles production company Lionsgate brought back a mask mandate for nearly half of their employees as well.

