Steve Forbes: Biden is acting like a king, 'just dictating'

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Republican presidential candidate Steve Forbes said “regulators,” not President Joe Biden, are “running” the government instead of Congress.

Forbes accused the Biden administration of bypassing Congress through the use of federal regulations. A July 21 press release by the Department of Energy said the Biden administration has proposed 110 initiatives in an effort to combat climate change.

TRENDING: Lawmaker: New Democrat Supreme judge could face impeachment

“The rule of law has gone out the window. Normally you have to go through Congress, go through a process when you want to make a change like that, but he is acting like [French king] Louis XIV, just dictating,” Forbes told David Asman, who guest-hosted “Kudlow.” “Biden is not running this government anymore, the regulators are, the far-left has taken over.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“They’re eager to get all the spending out there, create constituencies like was done with ethanol, once it is in, very hard to get away from,” Forbes continued. “We have all the wasteful programs draining the economy and reducing future growth.”

WATCH:



Is Biden acting like a king? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Biden administration proposed new regulations on water heaters July 21, following an effort to regulate gas stoves. Biden signed an order declaring a national monument around the Grand Canyon Aug. 8, barring new uranium mining projects, NPR reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“You don’t have to own a resource or company, just control it through regulation,” Forbes said. “The auto industry is now becoming an appendage of the Transportation Department where their existence will depend on the suffrage of the bureaucrats there, people in the White House, not selling things in the marketplace.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced new proposed regulations for increased fuel efficiency in automobiles July 28, taking the required average fuel economy to 58 miles per gallon, according to a release. General Motors told the Biden administration that such standards could cost automakers as much as $300 billion, according to Reuters.

“They spend more, but the key thing is they are putting in rules and regulations, nobody pays attention to them, that are going to devastate the economy and turn us into European-style socialist waste state, like sadly seen in France, if they get above 1% growth, oh, break out the champagne,” Forbes said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!