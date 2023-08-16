Stocks fall a 2nd straight day, Nasdaq drops 1% as Fed cites lingering inflation woes

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Wednesday as investors digested a summary of the Federal Reserve’s July meeting, which hinted at potentially higher rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 180.65 points, or 0.52%, to end at 34,765.74. The S&P 500 dipped 0.76%, closing at 4,404.33. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.15%, ending the day at 13,474.63. It was the second consecutive losing session for the three major averages.

In the central bank’s July meeting minutes, officials said additional tightening may be necessary to bring down inflation.

