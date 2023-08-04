STOP saying 'Roe was overturned'!

Note: This column is written in the first-person voice of Preborn Americans United, explained here.

You in the pro-life movement – stop celebrating Demon Dobbs! The Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs could have ended The Great American Abortion Holocaust but instead reauthorized it in the states!

You in the pro-"choice" movement – stop whining! Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization upheld Roe v. Wade's Holocaust-rationalizing definition that preborn actual life isn't even "Nazi-subhuman" – but unhuman "potential life." Definition No. 1 of potential: "possible, as opposed to actual."

Because Dobbs upheld Roe's invented, anti-science, reality-denying definition ("potential life" is "not actually alive"), you can continue "terminating your pregnancies" (executioner's euphemism for "killing your babies").

While important to God and the lives saved, the "Dobbs reduction" in abortion homicides is truly minor considering all the rhapsodizing and caterwauling – down 6%, about 25,600 from approximately 930,000 in 2020. That's 20% of all pregnancies!

PreBorn Americans United weep with God as the per year genocide of 900,000 of our brothers and sisters continues because Demon Dobbs upheld Demon Roe!

Understanding the twin demons

Saying that Dobbs "overturned" Roe, without qualification, clearly implies a 100% overturning when Dobbs only reversed one aspect of Demon Roe – its faux finding of a federal constitutional right for women (execution's euphemism for "mothers," many also victims) and their abortion doctors (executioner's euphemism for Angels of Death) to commit mass abortion homicide ("abortion" itself is a pro-abortion, guilt-admitting/assuaging euphemism). However, that faux finding would have been impossible without Roe's invented nonsense term, "potential life," upheld by Demon Dobbs. This Dobbs amicus brief discusses "potential life" for three pages, 10-13.

Scientific fact: Many of the 84 pro-life Dobbs amicus briefs ("friend of the court") exposed the lie that we preborn are non-living "potential life." From the American College of Pediatricians and the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons' amicus brief:

"As basic embryology textbooks now teach, life begins at fertilization – a fact that surprises no one in the medical profession," Page 27.

Note: Science uses "fertilization," not "conception."

Logic: Life begins at the beginning – where else? (about a Dobbs amicus brief). The right to life is innate from that beginning.

Dobbs justices' criminal culpability: Why they are indicted

The Dobbs defendants were aware of the scientific fact that, from the one-cell moment of conception/fertilization, there exists a living human being with DNA unique from either parent – and sex determined from that moment. Our pronouns are "he" and "she," not the executioner's unhumanizing "it"!

The scientific term for a preborn human is "living individual." "Person" is a term of law, the status of which Roe, now Dobbs, denied us. Read: "Don't Cheer Yet, Leaked DOBBS Opinion May Be Remembered Alongside Roe, Casey and Dred Scott." (The leaked and official opinions are essentially the same).

By upholding Roe's holocaust-authorizing definition that preborn actual life (science) is unhuman "potential life" (not alive), Demon Dobbs intentionally rejected the scientific reality of our existence to deny our 14th Amendment rights to due process and equal protection of the laws (second sentence).

Why, then, are pro-life folks celebrating the Dobbs justices instead of demanding their indictment for the ongoing yearly genocide of 20% of preborn babies?

Astonishingly, Roe identified the reasoning Dobbs could have used to 100% overturn America's primitive sanction of child sacrifice:

"[Wade/Texas] and certain amici argue that the fetus is a 'person' within the language and meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment. In support of this, they outline at length and in detail the well-known facts of fetal development. If this suggestion of personhood is established, [Roe's] case, of course, collapses, for the fetus' right to life would then be guaranteed specifically by the Amendment." Roe, pages 156-157.

Establishing personhood: If Dobbs had judicially noticed the scientific fact that "life begins at fertilization – a fact that surprises no one in the medical profession," moral and legal clarity would have resulted, and "regulation" of abortion homicide could not have been "returned to the states." Subsequent debates would've been within that context and – exposed for what it is (intergenerational genocide) – support would evaporate.

See Roe's use of the "potential life" BIG LIE nine times to rationalize its Holocaust of the Innocents: on pages 150, 154, 156, 159, twice on 162, 163, 164, and 170; especially this overcompensation:

"… the fetus, at most, represents only the potentiality of life" (emphasis added). Page 162.

Clearly, the Roe justices understood that science, law, and logic were not on their side, so they had to pound the table with invented nonsense – a BIG LIE that triple-unhumanized preborn actual life.

Knowing all of that, Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the Dobbs majority, uncritically used – and thereby knowingly upheld – Roe's "potential life" BIG LIE – "pounding the table" with it 12 times! See pages 2, 31, 32, 37, 38 (three times), 46, 49, 50, 66, 71.

What Demon Dobbs did by upholding Demon Roe's BIG LIE is no different from the Supreme Court declaring black people an inferior race to rationalize the legal practice of slavery (Dred Scott v. Sandford, 1857, page 407), or how the Nazis rationalized the legal discrimination and murder of those they defined as untermenschen (subhumans).

'Letting the states decide' fallacy

What if the Nuremberg Court, which sentenced to death 37 Nazis for the Holocaust and other crimes against humanity, had instead returned regulation of Jews to the German states? The killing would've continued just as many American states continue butchering living preborn boys and girls post-Dobbs – a holocaust that makes the Nazis look like amateurs.

"Let the states decide" if slavery should be legal or illegal was exactly the position of the pro-slavery Democratic Party – today's "Party of Death." See this also.

If slavery and killing Jews aren't legitimate subjects for the ballot, why isn't anyone objecting to "letting the states decide" to permit slaughtering living, preborn humans? Oh, that's right, you can't kill/murder "potential life."

That's what Demon Dobbs did!

With 65 million U.S., and 1.7 billion butchered worldwide, abortion homicide is humanity's most heinous genocide.

The six conservative Dobbs justices are culpable in every abortion homicide since they reauthorized The Great American Abortion Holocaust on June 24, 2022. That is the reason they've been indicted. Read the indictment here.

For clarity and justice, we must have Nuremberg-style trials for the 65 million American dead.

When it comes to creating or reauthorizing genocide, "I was just interpreting/administering the Constitution" (paraphrase of Dred Scott, page 405, and Dobbs, page 69) is no different than "I was just following orders."

Truly a "Profile in Cowardice," the Dobbs majority ran away from writing an opinion acknowledging America's shame and ending The Great American Abortion Holocaust.

Please spread this knowledge on social media and talk radio.

Contact the PreBorn Americans United project at: [email protected].

