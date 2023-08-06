A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Money Politics WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Stressed and humiliated': Israeli model publicly kicked out of hotel in Egypt

'I've never felt antisemitism or faced any problems because I'm Jewish'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2023 at 7:54pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Israeli model Shay Zanco in Egypt (Instagram / shayzanco)

Israeli model Shay Zanco in Egypt (Instagram / shayzanco)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Shay Zanco is arguably one of Israel's most successful models, but having worked with Vogue and Victoria's Secret did not endear her to people during her stay in Egypt.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Walla! Celebs learned that Zanco was invited by rapper Travis Scott and his team to accompany him to a concert in Egypt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shay (@shayzanco_)

TRENDING: Donald Trump is 'the chosen one'

The performance itself was canceled, but Zanco, who had already arrived, decided that if she was already there, she would visit tourist sites and make the most of her stay. However, within about a day of her arrival, her hotel discovered that she was Israeli, and when there was a moment when she was not accompanied by Travis Scott's staff, she was asked to leave the hotel immediately.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Stressed and humiliated': Israeli model publicly kicked out of hotel in Egypt
This group of socialists is growing in numbers and pushing Dems farther left
U.S. proposes new 'programming' to queer up foreign nations
Foundation takes on Biden's student-loan giveaway ... AGAIN!
Conservatives getting fired: Leftists use 'wrecking ball'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×