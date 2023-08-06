'Stressed and humiliated': Israeli model publicly kicked out of hotel in Egypt

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Shay Zanco is arguably one of Israel's most successful models, but having worked with Vogue and Victoria's Secret did not endear her to people during her stay in Egypt.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Walla! Celebs learned that Zanco was invited by rapper Travis Scott and his team to accompany him to a concert in Egypt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay (@shayzanco_)

TRENDING: Donald Trump is 'the chosen one'

The performance itself was canceled, but Zanco, who had already arrived, decided that if she was already there, she would visit tourist sites and make the most of her stay. However, within about a day of her arrival, her hotel discovered that she was Israeli, and when there was a moment when she was not accompanied by Travis Scott's staff, she was asked to leave the hotel immediately.

Read the full story ›