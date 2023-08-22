Study: Rich people flood world with emissions while lecturing others to go green

A new study from the PLOS Climate journal has pulled back the curtain on the blatant hypocrisy among wealthy people and their agenda for a green world.

It found that in the United States, 40% of the greenhouse gases come from only 10%, the richest 10%, of households.

The publication, which calls itself a journal to further understanding of climatic patterns, processes, impacts and solutions, explained, "Binning households into income groups, we estimate the highest earning 30% of households are responsible for about 70% of income-based NE while the lowest earning 70% are responsible for only about 30% NE," where NE stands for natural emissions.

The top 0.1% of households actually "account for 7-8% of NE," the report said.

WND previously reported that the wealthy Al Gore released in 2006 a film, "An Inconvenient Truth," to spread his message of impending global cataclysm.

Ten years later, the Blaze found that eight of his key dire predictions didn't come to pass. Those included threats that sea levels could rise 20 feet, severe storms like F3 tornadoes were increasing, when they haven’t, and polar bears were dying off. Actually, their numbers are rising.

Gore, in fact, predicted on Dec. 13-14, 2009, that the North Polar Ice Cap could be completely ice-free within five to seven years. It wasn't.

At that time, research by the Institute for European Environmental Policy and the Stockholm Environment Institute said that worldwide, the wealthiest 1% "are on track to be 30 times larger than the size compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5°C by the end of the century."

And another megamillionaire, Joe Biden's "climate czar" John Kerry, who routinely has traveled by jet, often private jet, once justified that to a questioner, explaining his responsibilities in the war on global warming are so important.

But a separate report revealed that when Biden told the State Department to monitor its emissions, it ignored two trips taken by Kerry. The Washington Examiner said State failed to track jet emissions from Kerry's trips to two international environmental events, "despite an executive order from President Joe Biden."

The revelations come from a "scolding audit" by the Government Accountability Office.

Just the News explained about the PLOS study results, "The top 1% was linked to more than of 17% of emissions, despite many celebrities and pols posing as loud voices against fossil fuels."

It explained the study looked at household income data from 1990 to 2019 under a team directed by University of Massachusetts, Amherst’s Jared Starr.

"The study was conducted by ostensibly progressive researchers, given that they used terms like 'climate crisis' throughout their paper, and suggested remedying this 'emissions inequality' via 'an alternative income or shareholder-based carbon tax,'" the report said.

Just the News noted, "Bill Gates, for example, reportedly owns four private jets and has defended flying on them due to his climate activism, which consists of buying 'carbon credits.'"

And it pointed out that others who enjoy private jet travel but still warn others about climate change include Jefff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Mark Zuckerberg.

In fact, the report said, "Many in the Biden administration have been lambasted for their massive carbon footprint too, including climate czar John Kerry. Hundreds of Biden officials were recently called out for apparently flying to overseas summits but not tracking their carbon emissions, despite requiring it of federal agencies."

