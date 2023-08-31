Stunner! Even leftist admits Biden's lies cause people to doubt him

Joe Biden's lies are legend by this point. He has that famous discussion about train travel with a train worker – who was dead by then. He watched that Pittsburgh bridge collapse, which was truly a miracle since it had fallen several hours earlier, and must have resurrected itself to fall again for Biden.

WND has documented Biden's lies over the years, including his oft-repeated claims that he never discussed with his son Hunter the international business deals he was arranging. He even lied about lying:

A reporter asked Biden, "Did you lie about never speaking with Hunter about his business deals?" To which Biden said, "No."

Now Fox News is reporting that even a Washington Post fact-checker, who has leaned a little more than left over the years – and against President Trump – and called Biden out for his outright fabrications.

Only Glenn Kessler, taking exception to stories Biden has told, said it's a result of Biden's "propensity to exaggerate or embellish."

That, he said, creates "doubts about his truthfulness."

One recent fable that Biden told was about a house fire years ago.

It almost destroyed his Corvette, he recalled, and caused half the house to just about fall down.

It actually was a kitchen fire that firefighters put out in about 20 minutes.

"Kessler stated that each of these folksy stories from Biden are part of his 'tradition of embellishing his personal tales in ways that cannot be verified or are directly refuted by contemporary accounts,'" the report said.

The critical Post article noted, "At least six times as president, mostly recently in comments to Hurricane Idalia victims Wednesday, Biden has exaggerated the extent of a fire that occurred at his house in 2004."

Those claims include that a couple firefighters almost, but didn't, die, his 1967 Corvette was "nearly" destroyed, and a "significant" part of his house burned.

News accounts at the time said the house was reported hit by lightning, "there were no injuries and firefighters kept the fire contained to one room."

The Amtrak story was next for Kessler.

"At least 10 times as president, most recently during an Aug. 15 speech in Milwaukee, Biden has told a heartwarming but implausible story about an Amtrak conductor named Angelo Negri who congratulated him for traveling more on Amtrak than he had on Air Force planes as vice president."

Biden claimed he was congratulated for traveling so much on Amtrak.

But Kessler noted, "It’s not possible this conversation took place as Biden describes… Biden did not pass the 1.2 million-mile mark until 2016; Negri retired from Amtrak in 1993, 16 years before Biden became vice president. Negri died in 2014, two years before Biden claims they had this conversation."

Biden also was under fire for making up stories about his "gay rights" politics, and his civil rights claims, including that he was arrested "for advocating on behalf of black people."

A column at the Federalist explained that the media loved calling President Trump a liar.

Now, it explained, "That standard must be applied to Biden's corruption lies."

"It’s hard to think of a more categorical denial than the one Biden issued in August 2019 about his role in his son’s business dealings. 'First of all, I have never discussed with my son, or my brother, or anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses, period. What I will do is the same thing we did in our administration. There will be an absolute wall between the personal and private, and the government,' said Biden."

The House Oversight Committee has compiled another 15 more explicit denials from Biden during his campaign, and as recently as last year, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was issuing more blanket denials on his behalf.

The column said, "This was never remotely believable, but now the evidence is overwhelming. The National Archives recently released 5,400 emails from his time as vice president, where he was using pseudonyms to, among other things, communicate with his son, Hunter Biden, about his questionable foreign business dealings. Devon Archer, Hunter’s business partner, has talked extensively and publicly about Joe Biden being involved in his son’s lucrative dealings with corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs and business deals tied to China’s repressive communist government. (He’s the second business partner to go public and say this after Tony Bobulinski was largely ignored in the run-up to the 2020 election.) Victor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor Joe Biden got fired while Shokin was investigating the Ukrainian gas company that was paying Biden’s son a million dollars a year, has recently come forward with more damning details about what was going on."

Biden also lied by claiming gasoline was $5 a gallon when he took office.

It wasn't. It was in the range of $2.39.

It did explode to $5 – and even higher – after he took office and launched his all-out war on domestic petroleum production, shutting down pipelines, oil lease sales and more.

Social media immediately was filled with outrage, with comments including:

"Do they program him to lie, or does it just pop into his head?"

"Liar Liar Your pants are on fire."

WND reported earlier when the New York Times informed the public that allowances should be made for him.

The publication explained he just "exaggerates."

And "embellishes."

At Off the Press was a link to the Times' piece, with the headline, "NYT: Biden's BS-ing just adds up to a lot of, well, lying."

He's claimed "Made in America" is two words, and J-O-B-S is only three letters.

The White House has a different opinion.

"President Biden has brought honesty and integrity back to the Oval Office,” claimed Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman. “Like he promised, he gives the American people the truth right from the shoulder and takes pride in being straight with the country about his agenda and his values; including by sharing life experiences that have shaped his outlook and that hardworking people relate to."

