Stunner! Radical Muslim in Congress defends Christian who promoted Jesus

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has been on the radical edge on many issues, from her expressed anti-Semitism to her shady multiple marriage scenario that triggered accusations she had married her own brother.

She's opined that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should be removed because of what his wife said, has supported defunding police, reportedly hid her finances, has equated the U.S. and Israel with terrorists and condemned President Trump's "Klan rallies," which didn't exist.

Now Fox News is reporting a real stunner, Omar has come to the defense of a woman who stated her Christian beliefs, and was attacked for those statements.

The situation developed when former Ohio GOP employee Lizzie Marbach went on social media with a basic tenet of Christianity: "There's no hope for any of us outside of having faith in Jesus Christ alone."

Ohio Rep. Max Miller, a Republican, took issue, claiming that statement, a foundational belief for Christians for millennia, was "bigoted."

He said, "This is one of the most bigoted tweets I have ever seen. Delete it, Lizzie."

He complained to her, "Religious freedom in the United States applies to every religion. You have gone too far."

It was Omar, a Democrat, who stepped in.

She schooled Miller, "No! Stating the core beliefs or principles of your faith isn’t bigoted as Lizzie did, it's religious freedom and no one should be scolded for that."

She continued, Fox reported, "It’s also wrong to speak about religious freedom while simultaneously harassing people who freely express their beliefs." And she explained, "That’s her actual belief, you can disagree, but it’s not bigoted for her to say what her beliefs are. That’s all."

Miller eventually apologized.

"I posted something earlier that conveyed a message I did not intend. I will not try to hide my mistake or run from it. I sincerely apologize to Lizzie and to everyone who read my post."

Max, I accept your apology 100%. However the truth is that it is not me from whom you need forgiveness, but God himself. I genuinely pray you seek Him and find salvation! https://t.co/6f07pHwxBE pic.twitter.com/hhJtCg8C3n — Lizzie Marbach (@LizzieMarbach) August 16, 2023

