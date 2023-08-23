Swing-state secretary of state admits ballot process was botched

Georgia was a swing state in the 2020 presidential election, helping give the White House to Joe Biden by the narrowest of margins, and likely will be one of the deciding factors in the 2024 count.

Now its secretary of state is conceding ballots were botched in one county, and the county is to blame.

A report from Just the News explains the state office confirmed that Floyd County mishandled the 2020 election ballot of Perry Greene, the former husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican representing the state.

And Perry Greene said the foulup clearly was not a "one-off" situation as he "heard from a lot of people" who had the same problem.

TRENDING: 'Squad' members who pushed to defund police spend astronomical amount on protection

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The confirmation from the state adds to the evidence that the 2020 race count is suspect in a number of ways.

Other undue influences came from Mark Zuckerberg, who handed out $400 million plus to local election officials who often spent the money to recruit voters in left-leaning districts.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are you confident in America's election integrity for 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (5 Votes)

There also was the confirmation of the FBI's interference, when it told social and legacy media companies to censor accurate reporting about the Biden family's international business schemes. A subsequent polling showed had those details been reported ordinarily, enough Democrats would have withheld their support from Biden that he likely would have lost the election.

Rep. Greene recently posted online a report about how her then-husband "went to cast a ballot at a polling station in the 2020 general election but was told that he had already voted absentee."

She explained he had not requested such a ballot, and she and Perry Greene both were "called liars" when they challenged the claim about an absentee ballot.

Just the News noted, "Greene, whose husband filed for divorce from her last September, has vocally supported former President Donald Trump's claims that there was election fraud in 2020. "

And the report noted Trump and others were indicted last week on state charges in Georgia by a prosecutor who claims they tried to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Critics of the scheme by a leftist prosecutor point out that Trump and others essentially took the same actions that Al Gore did in Florida in 2000 to try to "find" more votes. And there were no charges from those actions.

Just the News confirmed Perry Greene verified what happened, writing "I did not request one!!" on a form to cancel a ballot affidavit.

He said three other people at the voting station had the same experience as his.

This week, the secretary of state's office provided to Just the News a screenshot of Perry Greene's voting, including the user ID of the person who issued the ballot.

And Mike Hassinger, a spokesman for the office, said the audit reveals "a county worker took action to issue a ballot for the voter at 4:03PM on October 23, 2020. They subsequently canceled that ballot. Then, 5 minutes later at 4:08PM, they issued another ballot to the voter and successfully checked in the voter to allow him to vote advanced in-person."

He said the situation was "likely poll worker error."

The county earlier claimed it was an "error in the system" that showed Perry Greene already had voted, and he told Just the News, "There's enough there to say there's fraud in the system."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!