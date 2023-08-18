A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Synagogues in 12 states targeted in hoax calls to police

Some say bomb has been placed in building

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 18, 2023 at 1:29pm
(DNYUZ) – The hoax calls to police departments or suicide hotlines around the country say that a man is considering killing himself and others or that a bomb has been placed in a building.

The address given on the phone belongs to a synagogue that is livestreaming its services. In some cases, the callers watch in real time as police interrupt frightened worshipers. Later, clips of the incidents are posted online.

The incidents are part of a string of 26 “swatting” calls aimed at synagogues in 12 states across the country that the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy organization, has tracked for the last month, including at least five in New York City and state. “Swatting” refers to the police SWAT teams that are sometimes summoned in such cases.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







