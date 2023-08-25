A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money
T-Mobile to lay off 5,000 employees

Reductions will largely affect corporate, back-office jobs

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:51pm
(CNN) – T-Mobile on Thursday announced it plans to lay off 5,000 employees, or around 7% of its total staff, over the next five weeks.

The reductions will largely affect corporate and back-office jobs that are “primarily duplicative” to other roles and will reduce the company’s middle management layers, CEO Mike Sievert said in a letter to employees Thursday. The company also plans to reduce its spending on “external workers and resources,” but its retail and “consumer care” staff who work directly with customers will not be affected, he said.

“What it takes to attract and retain customers is materially more expensive than it was just a few quarters ago,” Sievert said.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







