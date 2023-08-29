'This tape is that incriminating': Video 'coming out' to doom Biden

A video has been posted online by the Citizen Free Press, which garners hundreds of millions of page views, with a commentator explaining that there soon will be released a video, or multiple videos, that will doom Joe Biden's political career.

He might not even be able to remain as president, warns the commentary on Greg Kelly Reports.

Greg Kelly: "Biden has a big mouth. A damning tape is coming out before Halloween." pic.twitter.com/Ni8n3tnHsr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 29, 2023

Posted Tuesday morning, it already had collected more than 45,000 views.

The commentary explains that the source of the video isn't being released, nor its release date, nor exactly what it contains.

But it explains Biden will "not be able to remain a candidate … It will be over and done with … Remain as president? Maybe not."

"This tape is that incriminating."

The report speculates that the subject concerns what the U.S. House already has been investigating, and has confirmed.

That is that the Biden family, allegedly including Joe Biden, has run for years an influence-peddling operation that has brought in tens of millions of dollars to family members while Joe Biden was vice president for Barack Obama and then president.

Apparently the only product or service provided by the family was access to Joe Biden.

The report explains that at this time in tech history, "everybody in the world has a tape recorder," suggesting that there are incriminating statements on the recording that is reportedly being released sometime over the coming weeks.

It includes a brief recording that purports to be a conversation between former Ukrainian President Petro Proshenko and Joe Biden.

Poroshenko explains he met with the general prosecutor's office and even though there were no "corruption charges" or any "information about him doing something wrong," he demanded prosecutor Viktor Shokin's resignation.

That was about "keeping my promises," Poroshenko states, to which Biden says, "I agree."

Given the evidence uncovered by the House, including an FBI report of a source confirming $5 million bribes for Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, there could be a great deal more to be found out.

Even leftists, such as commentators on CNN, also now are admitting that President Donald Trump "was right" when he raised questions about allegations of Russian officials paying the Biden family $3.5 million, and Chinese interests paying millions more.

At the time of the debates for the 2020 election, legacy media outlets all claimed, wrongly it now appears, that Trump's statements were lies.

Trump had called for a reasonable investigation of the charges, because "if this is true, then he's a corrupt politician."

A large part of the Biden scandal has been that during a time when Ukrainian gas company Burisma was paying Hunter Biden $1 million a year, reportedly to fend off investigations, Joe Biden traveled there and threatened Ukrainians with the loss of $1 billion American aid if they didn't fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, and Hunter Biden, for corruption.

Joe Biden not only ordered Ukraine to fire the investigator, which they did, but then returned to America and bragged about how he threatened the loss of taxpayer aid if they didn't do as he ordered:

