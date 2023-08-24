Teen leaves rural school after official told him to remove American flags from his pickup truck

(FOX NEWS) – A Virginia teen is refusing a demand from high school officials to remove two American flags from his pickup truck, opting to leave the school altogether instead to be homeschooled.

Staunton River High School student Christopher Hartless said he is just exercising his First Amendment rights by flying the flags, according to a Fox 19 report.

"My family fought for America, and I feel like I should be able to represent the flags that they fought for," Hartless told Fox 19.

