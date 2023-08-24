A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teen leaves rural school after official told him to remove American flags from his pickup truck

'My family fought for America'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 24, 2023 at 3:04pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Student Christopher Hartless was pulled out of school by his parents after the school administration wanted him to remove his American flags from his pickup truck.

Student Christopher Hartless was pulled out of school by his parents after the school administration wanted him to remove his American flags from his pickup truck. (@fox28columbus / Twitter screen shot)

(FOX NEWS) – A Virginia teen is refusing a demand from high school officials to remove two American flags from his pickup truck, opting to leave the school altogether instead to be homeschooled.

Staunton River High School student Christopher Hartless said he is just exercising his First Amendment rights by flying the flags, according to a Fox 19 report.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"My family fought for America, and I feel like I should be able to represent the flags that they fought for," Hartless told Fox 19.

TRENDING: How Georgia prosecutors will be disbarred for charging Trump

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Consumer group targets energy company pushing woke agenda in new campaign
Home prices are getting so high that builders are starting to build smaller homes
Psychologist Jordan Peterson loses legal fight, must take remedial training
Hawaii officials pulled firefighters away right before blaze ramped up
Kindergarten vaccine exemptions reach all-time high in last 10 years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×