Tens of thousands flee northern wildfires

More than 1,000 active fires burning across the country

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2023 at 5:11pm
(DW) – Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that the latest wildfires have caused "terrible loss," after meeting evacuees from the far-north city of Yellowknife as they arrived in Edmonton, Alberta.

Residents of the Northern Territories and British Columbia scrambled to evacuate Saturday as raging fires encroached on two metropolitan areas.

Canada is experiencing a record-setting wildfire season, with more than 1,000 active wildfires burning across the country as of Friday, over half of them out of control.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







