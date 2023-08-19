Tens of thousands flee northern wildfires

(DW) – Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that the latest wildfires have caused "terrible loss," after meeting evacuees from the far-north city of Yellowknife as they arrived in Edmonton, Alberta.

Residents of the Northern Territories and British Columbia scrambled to evacuate Saturday as raging fires encroached on two metropolitan areas.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Canada is experiencing a record-setting wildfire season, with more than 1,000 active wildfires burning across the country as of Friday, over half of them out of control.

TRENDING: Is Israel's establishment left blazing a trail the U.S. will follow?

Read the full story ›