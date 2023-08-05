Town finds out its bank accounts are closed down

A Colorado town is finding out that it is unable to pay its bills.

Because its bank accounts have been closed. By a former mayor. Who drew the money out in checks made out to the town.

It is KRDO that is reporting on the headache facing residents of Boone, after former Mayor Rita Rhoads drained the accounts of more than $400,000.

She had been thrown out of her post and locked out of town hall, the report said.

So she went to the local banks and drew out the money from three city accounts.

"It's the only way to save the town," Rhoads claimed.

The report explained some months ago the mayor and nearly every city council member quit, except for Rhoades.

As the only official, she took over as mayor, and said, "All I tried to do is step up to keep the town running."

But there were problems while she was in office as town residents protested her outside her house and told her to quit "for not following state and local bylaws," the report said.

Eventually, she said, she was pushed out of office and locked out of town hall so she closed the accounts, claiming the money "would not be there" if she didn't.

The report said, "Rhoads claims she closed the accounts to avoid misappropriation of funds. She said she even called local authorities to investigate the town’s financial accounts. Breckenridge said she has never misappropriated funds but that the town of Boone has a history of previous mayors not paying bills."

Now, the current mayor, Crystal Breckenridge, said there are bills going unpaid.

She said she returned, temporarily, to town duties until elections are held in September.

New accounts are in the works, but not open yet.

