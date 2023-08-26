A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Transgender psychologist reveals what's behind explosion of childhood gender transition cases

Raises red flags about huge cultural shift

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2023 at 2:30pm
(Photo by Yerko Lucic on Unsplash)

(BECKER NEWS) – A clinical psychologist who is transgender is raising red flags about the huge cultural shift among children and teens that is fueling an explosion of gender-questioning cases.

Erica Anderson argues that healthcare providers must examine all contributing factors to a child’s condition, “not to dissuade them of their assertive gender, but to understand how other things might be related,” such as mental health challenges like anxiety or a history of abuse.

With over 40 years of professional experience in both pediatric and adult psychology, Anderson has worked in various healthcare settings, most recently at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) in behavioral pediatrics. Anderson urges professionals to consider the relationship between pre-existing mental health issues and a child’s assertion of a different gender.

Read the full story ›

