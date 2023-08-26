Transgender psychologist reveals what's behind explosion of childhood gender transition cases

(BECKER NEWS) – A clinical psychologist who is transgender is raising red flags about the huge cultural shift among children and teens that is fueling an explosion of gender-questioning cases.

Erica Anderson argues that healthcare providers must examine all contributing factors to a child’s condition, “not to dissuade them of their assertive gender, but to understand how other things might be related,” such as mental health challenges like anxiety or a history of abuse.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

With over 40 years of professional experience in both pediatric and adult psychology, Anderson has worked in various healthcare settings, most recently at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) in behavioral pediatrics. Anderson urges professionals to consider the relationship between pre-existing mental health issues and a child’s assertion of a different gender.

TRENDING: Hawaiian business savages Joe Biden for belittling the destruction of Maui

Read the full story ›