Trump campaign says Biden family 'protected' by DOJ

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said Friday that the Biden family has been “protected by the Justice Department for decades” after the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Weiss as special counsel to investigate allegations surrounding Hunter Biden. Biden pled not guilty in July on two misdemeanor tax charges after a negotiated plea bargain, that included pre-trial diversion for a gun charge, collapsed.

TRENDING: WATCH: Woman wakes up to nightmare happening outside home as her EV goes up in flames

“Crooked Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the entire Biden Crime Family have been protected by the Justice Department for decades even though there is overwhelming evidence and credible testimony detailing their wrongdoing of lying to the American people and selling out the country to foreign enemies for the Biden Cartel’s own financial gain,” the Trump campaign said in a statement Friday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“If this special counsel is truly independent – even though he failed to bring proper charges after a four year investigation and he appears to be trying to move the case to a more Democrat-friendly venue – he will quickly conclude that Joe Biden, his troubled son Hunter, and their enablers, including the media, which colluded with the 51 intelligence officials who knowingly misled the public about Hunter’s laptop, should face the required consequences,” the statement continued.

Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement announced June 20, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

Is the DOJ protecting the Biden family? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A pro-Trump super-PAC also chimed in on the appointment of Weiss as special counsel.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“The fix is in. David Weiss cut Hunter Biden an unprecedented plea deal that attempted to give Joe Biden’s corrupt son blanket immunity,” Make America Great Again, Inc. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “Now, Merrick Garland expects us to trust Weiss to be the Special Counsel that finally brings Hunter Biden to justice. Biden’s Justice Department will do whatever it takes to cover up the Biden Crime Family’s misdeeds.”

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified about interference with the investigation into Hunter Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!