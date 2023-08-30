ONLY TRUMP can save Western world, Hungarian prime minister says

The West has been in decline for decades, possibly longer, depending on the metric.

But there's no question crime is surging, up is division between conservatives who long for a traditional America of their memory and extremists who want to make it a pro-abortion, pro-transgender Marxist state, rhetoric more and more is leading to physical violence, the economy, led by Joe Biden, is tanking and more.

So what would help? Who can save it?

President Donald Trump, according to Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, the leader of one of the more conservative, Christian nations around the globe today.

TRENDING: 'Risky proposition': Homeowners skipping out on insurance as premiums skyrocket

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Orban argued that Donald Trump is the man who can save the Western world and that he "had the greatest foreign policy he has seen over the past several decades from any United States president," according to a report in the National Pulse.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report noted, "The endorsement from yet another leading populist-nationalist figure on the world stage is likely to deal a hammer blow to Trump’s presidential contenders, with 'Mr. Brexit' Nigel Farage having offered his support to the 45th president in May."

Is Viktor Orban correct about President Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (30 Votes) 6% (2 Votes)

"You can criticize him for many reasons I understand all the discussions, but you know the best foreign policy of the recent several decades belonged to him. He did not initiate any new war, he treated nicely the North Koreans and Russia, and even the Chinese. He delivered the policy which was the best one for [the] Middle East, Abraham Accords: So that was a very good foreign policy," Orban said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"He’s criticized that he’s not educated enough to understand the world, this into the case… if he would’ve been the president at the moment of the Russian invasion… it would be not possible… So Trump is the man who can save the Western world and probably the human beings in the globe as well,” Orban added.

Orban also warned that the world is on the precipice of a World War III, which likely would be nuclear, because of the clash between Russia and Ukraine which developed when Joe Biden took office.

A blog posting explained he fears, "We are living in a very dangerous moment. So the third world war could be knocking on our door. We have to be very, very careful.”

He added, "If any Western country would send boots on the ground, that would mean a direct war between the West and Russia. And we are in a third world war, immediately. So, it's a very dangerous moment now."

Ep. 20 Hungary shares a border with Ukraine. We traveled to Budapest to speak with the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán. pic.twitter.com/LOzpMrQNIz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 29, 2023

Viktor Orbán, PM of Hungary, a NATO Member, on what he would do if he was in charge: “Peace immediately. Call back Trump.” “Trump is the man who can save the Western world and probably all human beings on the globe.” Orbán knows Trump can and will prevent full-scale WW3. pic.twitter.com/0vDxALfcID — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 29, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!