On Trump indictments: Be patient

Our Founding Fathers were pretty smart. They feared the tyranny of the majority that could be manipulated, especially manipulated by a politically driven media and by those who are in power, so they created:

1. a constitution with rights for the individual that are not subject to democratic will, not subject to the tyranny of the majority, not subject to the changing whims of a manipulated population; and

2. a separate, independent judicial branch that is not subject to the will of the people or subject to the executive branch or subject to the legislative branch.

Before coming to any conclusions concerning the guilt of Donald Trump, let's watch what happens with these Trump indictments. Special counsel Jack Smith is 0 for 5 on appeals to the Supreme Court. Democrats have been continually reversed by this Supreme Court for using wrong laws and legal overreach and wrong interpretations of laws and the Constitution. All four Trump indictments by these Democratic prosecutors may suffer the same fate. We will not know until these cases go through the total process of trials and appeals all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. How many other accusations about Trump by Democrats have been proven false?

Let me say it again: All four indictments are by Democratic prosecutors with a political agenda.

Today, the general public is only getting what the mainstream media emphasize, just as with the Russia hoax, with January 6 as an "armed insurrection" and with a host of other Democratic false accusations, so watch what happens to public sentiment as these cases proceed and the people learn more about election fraud and more about the rights granted to Trump under our First Amendment.

Remember, 51 intelligence officers signed the false letter, the lie, that the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation, and remember that 22 FBI agents lost their jobs for using the Clinton-produced Steele Dossier for a FISA warrant to spy on Trump, and remember that Democrats falsely claimed that January 6 was an armed insurrection (notice that Jack Smith is not claiming it was an insurrection) and that four officers died because of January 6, and remember that Democrats accused Trump of abusing his power when he asked the Georgia secretary of state to find 11,000 votes (notice that the DA in Georgia has not accused Trump of abuse of power) and when he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens regarding Burisma.

As with all U.S. citizens, Trump is assumed innocent until "proven" guilty by the due process in our Constitution. This includes the use of the 14th Amendment to try to stop Trump from running for president. All courts are subject to that due process. All. All courts are subject to uphold the rights of citizens that are enumerated in our Constitution. All. And the Constitution takes priority to any laws that are in conflict with it (that is why so many of Smith's convictions have been reversed and why so many laws and executive orders by Biden and the Democrats have been reversed).

Read Article VI of the Constitution, and then read the First Amendment and what it says about freedom of speech, the right of assembly and the right to request a redress for grievances. That is exactly opposite of what these prosecutors and the media want you to do. They want to interpret it for you. These indictments are not proof of crimes committed by Trump. They are indictments, accusations, nothing more.

So watch closely before coming to a conclusion about these cases. Be patient. Please do not fall into the trap of the left of condemning Trump before he is able to make his defense. The left hopes that you condemn Trump before the trials and appeals, hopes that you become wary and abandon Trump. So please be patient. Isn't that what you would want from people if you were in the same situation?

From Article VI of the United States Constitution:

"This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding."

