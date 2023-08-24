Trump interview explodes online, closing in to 200 million views

President Donald Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson, prerecorded and released Wednesday night just as the first GOP primary debate was airing, is being called a "blockbuster" and its traffic is expected now to surpass 200 million.

It is the Daily Mail that pointed out Trump was celebrating the "blockbuster" event, and a little more than 15 hours after being released, the official Twitter count for views was at 194.1 million.

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

TRENDING: Robert, is that you?

Explained the Daily Mail, "The former president boasted about the success of the broadcast in a post to Truth Social Thursday morning: 'The Tucker Carlson Interview with me was a BLOCKBUSTER. Could hit 200,000,000 Views, and more! Thank you! I hope it was enjoyed by everyone.'"

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Trump's detractors immediately pointed out that the metrics on the social media program count those who watched only a little of the video, however.

Even so, "The viewing figures are almost certain to eclipse the number of Americans who tuned into Fox to watch Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and the rest of the GOP field go to battle to try and close the gap with the frontrunner," the report explained.

Did Trump "win" the debate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Several assessments after the fact suggested that Vivek Ramaswamy turned in the best performance on the debate state, and others were divided on whether Trump, the far-and-away frontrunner for the GOP nomination, or Ramaswamy, was the "REAL" winner.

Carlson asked Trump about whether the U.S. is heading toward a civil war, and Trump noted, "There's tremendous passion and there's tremendous love. You know, January 6 was a very interesting day because – they don't report it properly. I believe it was the largest crowd I've ever spoken before and you know, some of the crowds I've spoken before – I think that the biggest crowd I've ever spoken before was on January 6."

He added, "There's a level of passion that I've never seen. There's a level of hatred that I've never seen. That's probably a bad combination."

Trump said he didn’t do the debate so as not to be harassed by those candidates who should not be running.

"But you see, the polls have come out and I'm leading by 50 and 60 points. And you know, some of them are at one and zero and two. And I'm saying, "do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it's going to be and get harassed by people that shouldn't even be running for president. Should I be doing that?"' Trump told Carlson.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!