|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Trump to skip GOP debate, release taped interview with Tucker Carlson

'We cannot confirm or deny – stay tuned'

WND News Services
Published August 20, 2023 at 1:05pm
President Donald J. Trump at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (C-SPAN video screenshot)

President Donald J. Trump at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (C-SPAN video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON POST) -- Former president Donald Trump intends to skip the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday and instead plans to post a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that will be released that night, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Trump advisers said the interview had already been recorded. It is not yet clear where the interview will appear. Carlson has started a show on X, formerly called Twitter, but Trump sees the platform as a rival to Truth Social, which he helped create.

Trump’s plans, first reported by the New York Times, have not been officially announced. “We cannot confirm or deny — stay tuned.” his campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, told the Washington Post on Saturday.

WND News Services
