Trump to skip GOP debate, release taped interview with Tucker Carlson

(WASHINGTON POST) -- Former president Donald Trump intends to skip the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday and instead plans to post a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that will be released that night, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Trump advisers said the interview had already been recorded. It is not yet clear where the interview will appear. Carlson has started a show on X, formerly called Twitter, but Trump sees the platform as a rival to Truth Social, which he helped create.

Trump’s plans, first reported by the New York Times, have not been officially announced. “We cannot confirm or deny — stay tuned.” his campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, told the Washington Post on Saturday.

