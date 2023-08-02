President Donald Trump right now is in the cross-hairs of the Deep State, the establishment, the power structure, whatever name fits.

The latest is a series of charges from the Department of Justice over his comments made about his belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

In fact, there's significant evidence of wrongdoing, including that the FBI interfered in the election by falsely telling social and legacy media to suppress accurate reporting about the international business scheming of the Biden clan, apparently including both Hunter and Joe.

Essentially, he's been accused of trying to undermine America by challenging the 2020 results.

But it actually was the other side, the Democrats, who actually staged a "de facto coup," he wrote in a commentary at Newsweek.

Trump explains: "The report by Special Counsel John Durham makes clear beyond a shred of doubt that the Russia Hoax was the most atrocious weaponization of our government in American history. It was a crime like no other.

"Seven years ago, I ran for office taking on all the most corrupt forces and entrenched interests in our nation's capital. My agenda was an existential threat to a Washington establishment that got rich and powerful bleeding America dry.

"I vowed to stop mass illegal immigration, terminate globalist trade deals, end the sellout of our country to Communist China, stand up to the permanent bureaucracy and the corporate media, and break the neocon addiction to endless foreign wars."

The opposition quickly formed, he said.

"In response, an unelected cabal in the senior ranks of our government, in concert with their chosen candidate, Hillary Clinton, and their allies in the media, launched the de-facto coup attempt known as the Russia Hoax.

"Their goal was to prevent my election, and failing that, to throw me out of office or sabotage my presidency, undercut my agenda in Congress, block my domestic reforms, and interfere with my foreign policy.

"For nearly three years, they carried out a massive disinformation campaign and lawless persecution based on the monstrous lie that I was a traitor to my country."

He pointed out the "Deep State plotters" spied on his campaign, falsified evidence to a federal court, offered a reward for confirmation of a "fictitious dossier," and worse.

"The Durham Report proves that the key figures involved knew from the start that the Russia Collusion conspiracy theory was a lie. The FBI launched their witch hunt without a scrap of legitimate evidence—and when they came upon exonerating information time after time, they covered it up and kept the hoax going forward."

He pointed to those he said are responsible.

"The sickness was driven from the very top. FBI Director James Comey constantly pressured agents for more surveillance and warrants, demanding to know over and over 'Where is the FISA, where is the FISA?'

"Barack Obama and Joe Biden were in on it, too. They were briefed in August 2016 on reports that Clinton planned to 'vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian Security Services.'"

The result was, "they put our country through hell."

And he described the damage to the nation from the hoax as "almost incalculable" because it "subverted our democracy."

And he said, "Perhaps most dangerous of all, the Russia Hoax normalized the weaponization of law enforcement against the Left's political enemies. The Radical Democrats and their media partners now cheer as Biden's DOJ demands the FBI investigate parents at school board meetings, deploys heavily armed teams to arrest pro-life activists, and pursues an all-out persecution of Joe Biden's leading opponent for the presidency."

The agencies involved now, he said, "Are interfering in the 2024 election before our very eyes."

