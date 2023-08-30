Trump world notices one Republican 'surging' after first debate

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

A pollster with ties to former President Donald Trump observed that former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley “has surged” in Iowa and New Hampshire since last week’s first 2024 GOP primary debate, closing in on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, according to a memo obtained by Axios.

Tony Fabrizio, who conducts polls for the Trump-aligned MAGA Inc. super political action committee (PAC), maintained that the former president is still the clear frontrunner in both key early primary state surveys, according to the memo. Haley rose to double digits in Iowa, following DeSantis for third, and ended up in a three-way statistical tie with the Florida governor and Ramaswamy for second in New Hampshire.

TRENDING: Oh, brother! Biological man allowed in college sorority, court rules

“In short, the data in both states shows that former President Trump still dominates BOTH contests, while DeSantis has flatlined, Haley has surged, and Ramaswamy is seen as last week’s debate winner,” the memo reads. “The much hoped for DeSantis ‘bounce’ was really a ‘dead cat bounce’ in that it doesn’t exist. Why? Because these voters didn’t see a DeSantis debate win – far from it. With Haley’s surge, DeSantis finds himself with another challenger for a distant 2nd place besides Ramaswamy – Nikki Haley.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In Iowa, Trump is leading the crowded field with 44%, followed by DeSantis at 18%, Haley at 10% and Ramaswamy at 7%, according to the memo. The former president is ahead by 37 points in New Hampshire, while DeSantis garnered 11% support and Haley and Ramaswamy both received 9%.

Has Nikki Haley been loyal to President Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 13% (4 Votes) 87% (26 Votes)

An overwhelming majority of likely Iowa caucus goers and New Hampshire primary voters remain committed to the former president, according to the memo. In Iowa, 43% are committed to DeSantis while only 17% are committed to Haley, and in New Hampshire, neither candidate was able to breach 30%.

Both key early primary states tapped Ramaswamy as last Wednesday’s debate winner, with Haley and DeSantis roughly tied for second place, according to the memo. The likely Iowa caucus goers chose South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott for third, while likely New Hampshire primary voters picked former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Fabrizio surveyed 500 likely Iowa Caucus voters and 500 likely New Hampshire primary voters between Aug. 25 and Aug. 28, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 points.

DeSantis and Ramaswamy did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!