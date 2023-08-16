A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE RIGHT STUFF
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Trump's vice president or U.S. Senate? MTG deciding between the two

'I have a lot of things to think about'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 16, 2023 at 4:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Official portrait)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Official portrait)

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene floated running for Senate in 2026 or being former President Donald Trump’s vice president in 2024, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday.

Greene hasn’t decided whether she’ll challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, but is also open to being in Trump’s cabinet if he returns to the White House, she told the AJC. The congresswoman also weighed being Trump’s running-mate, which she said would be “an honor” and that she’d consider being his vice president “very, very heavily.”

TRENDING: 'Most dangerous threat to democracy': Dershowitz slams new Trump indictment

“I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” Greene said. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Greene also criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who has stoked rumors of a 2026 Senate bid, for his reaction to the fourth Trump indictment, where the former president was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Kemp insisted on Tuesday that the election “was not stolen” from Trump.

“His message should have been against this, not arguing with President Trump about the election and making it about his own ego and pride over Georgia’s election,” Greene said. “That’s a bad statement, and I was very upset over it.”

Should Donald Trump make Marjorie Taylor Greene his 2024 running mate?

Kemp met with key members of Senate GOP leadership on Capitol Hill in mid-July, sparking Georgia Republicans to speculate that he’s weighing a bid in 2026 once his second term ends. The governor has maintained that he’s solely focused on keeping Georgia red in 2024.

Republicans in Georgia have struggled over the last few Senate cycles to keep their incumbent seats, which both are now held by Democrats. All other statewide elected officials and both chambers of the state legislature are controlled by the GOP.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Greene, who is currently running for reelection, overwhelmingly secured her seat in 2020 and 2022, according to Ballotpedia. Kemp beat Democrat Stacey Abrams twice for governor, in 2018 by 1.4 points and in 2022 by 7.5 points. Ossoff narrowly defeated Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue 50.6% to 49.4% in 2020.

Trump did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print esdition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Appeals court rules FDA must restore safeguards on abortion drugs
Trump's vice president or U.S. Senate? MTG deciding between the two
Stocks fall a 2nd straight day, Nasdaq drops 1% as Fed cites lingering inflation woes
China wants to put its famous exploding batteries in your homes, helicopters and much more
Major auto union announces plans to vote for strike authorization of 150,000 workers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×