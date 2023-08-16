Trump's vice president or U.S. Senate? MTG deciding between the two

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene floated running for Senate in 2026 or being former President Donald Trump’s vice president in 2024, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday.

Greene hasn’t decided whether she’ll challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, but is also open to being in Trump’s cabinet if he returns to the White House, she told the AJC. The congresswoman also weighed being Trump’s running-mate, which she said would be “an honor” and that she’d consider being his vice president “very, very heavily.”

“I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” Greene said. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

Greene also criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who has stoked rumors of a 2026 Senate bid, for his reaction to the fourth Trump indictment, where the former president was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Kemp insisted on Tuesday that the election “was not stolen” from Trump.

“His message should have been against this, not arguing with President Trump about the election and making it about his own ego and pride over Georgia’s election,” Greene said. “That’s a bad statement, and I was very upset over it.”

The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I… pic.twitter.com/jaru2iBDo7 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) August 15, 2023

Kemp met with key members of Senate GOP leadership on Capitol Hill in mid-July, sparking Georgia Republicans to speculate that he’s weighing a bid in 2026 once his second term ends. The governor has maintained that he’s solely focused on keeping Georgia red in 2024.

Republicans in Georgia have struggled over the last few Senate cycles to keep their incumbent seats, which both are now held by Democrats. All other statewide elected officials and both chambers of the state legislature are controlled by the GOP.

Greene, who is currently running for reelection, overwhelmingly secured her seat in 2020 and 2022, according to Ballotpedia. Kemp beat Democrat Stacey Abrams twice for governor, in 2018 by 1.4 points and in 2022 by 7.5 points. Ossoff narrowly defeated Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue 50.6% to 49.4% in 2020.

Trump did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

