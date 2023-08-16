Tyranny? CNN host suggests mandatory vaccination with bivalent COVID vaccine

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- CNN Brazil host Elisa Veeck suggested that bivalent COVID-19 vaccines should be compulsory. Her comment caused outrage on social media.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Though the video with Elisa’s statement was published on July 19, it only became popular this week. The speaker critiques the low adoption rate of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine among the population of Brazil.

APRESENTADORA DA CNN MOSTRA FRACA ADESÃO ÀS VACINAS E SUJERE A POSSIBILIDADE DE VACINAÇÃO FORÇADA PARA RESOLVER O PROBLEMA... pic.twitter.com/CtviQkPVZo — Maria P (@damadanoite14) August 15, 2023

TRENDING: Is this the 'Final Battle'?

While addressing the low vaccine acceptance, Veeck questions a reporter: “Only 14% of the intended audience has received the immunization shot. Daniella Mallmann, what needs to be done? Physically compel people to go to the health center by grabbing their arms?”

Read the full story ›