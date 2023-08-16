A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Tyranny? CNN host suggests mandatory vaccination with bivalent COVID vaccine

'Physically compel people to go to the health center by grabbing their arms?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 15, 2023 at 8:39pm
Elisa Veeck (CNN Brazil video screenshot)

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- CNN Brazil host Elisa Veeck suggested that bivalent COVID-19 vaccines should be compulsory. Her comment caused outrage on social media.

Though the video with Elisa’s statement was published on July 19, it only became popular this week. The speaker critiques the low adoption rate of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine among the population of Brazil.

While addressing the low vaccine acceptance, Veeck questions a reporter: “Only 14% of the intended audience has received the immunization shot. Daniella Mallmann, what needs to be done? Physically compel people to go to the health center by grabbing their arms?”

