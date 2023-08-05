U.N. 'expert' demands Christians comply with leftist ideology

(SLAY NEWS) – A United Nations “expert” adviser on sexual orientation has issued a new report demanding that Christians comply with radical leftist ideology.

In his report, UN “expert” Victor Madrigal-Borloz expresses the idea that religious freedom is “not incompatible” with LGBT ideology.

However, a report from Washington Stand explains that compatibility comes only when faith standards are “subservient” to the sexual-political agenda embraced by LGBT organizations.

