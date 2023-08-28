U.S. attorney general makes case for impeaching Biden, says Turley

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley, in a column posted on his website, explains that it now is Joe Biden's own attorney general, Merrick Garland, who has made the case for an impeachment inquiry. Even if it was unintended.

Of the Biden family's influence-peddling operations.

In the commentary titled, "Why the House has no alternative to an impeachment inquiry into President Biden," the George Washington University professor who has testified to Congress, and even has represented members in court, explained this came just as Brian Kilmeade was preparing to interview Victor Shokin.

He was the Ukrainian prosecutor fired on Joe Biden's orders, at a time when Shokin was investigating corruption at Burisma, which then was paying Hunter Biden $1 million a year, reportedly to protect it from such investigations.

TRENDING: A new leader in fighting juvenile crime emerges

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"What was striking about the interview is not just the contradiction with other accounts (like insisting that he was investigating Burisma and the investigation was expanding when he was fired), but that he claimed that Kilmeade was the first to seek to interview him. This is just Shokin’s account and many question his veracity. However, it is astonishing that this is the first interview that I have seen of one of the key figures in this scandal. It highlights the need to still fully investigate a scandal that the media has largely avoided in prior years," Turley explained.

What is known so far about the Biden family's influence-selling schemes includes that family members have been paid some $20 million or more in recent years – apparently for nothing more than providing access to Joe Biden, as vice president and then president.

In return, he has spoken repeatedly to Hunter Biden's business associates in person and by phone, evidence shows. What other actions may have occurred remains under investigation by Congress.

Will Republicans impeach Joe Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (2 Votes) 33% (1 Votes)

Turley now explained Garland's case for a congressional investigation of Biden.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"When Congress returns next month, it has little alternative but to launch a long-discussed impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. For House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the case for an inquiry came from a most unlikely source: Attorney General Merrick Garland."

He said he has repeatedly discouraged Republican House members from doing what Democrats did in their repeated attacks on President Donald Trump, those "snap impeachments" that were based on no evidence.

"Garland, however, has effectively forced their hands," he said.

He explained it's because Garland violated the rules to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, then specifically banned any investigation into that influence peddling that could involve Joe Biden.

"While Garland seems incapable of imagining any crime involving the president, he has made a conclusive — if unintended — case for an impeachment inquiry," Turley wrote. "With the investigative impediments created by the [special counsel David] Weiss appointment and by Garland’s refusal to expressly extend the special counsel’s mandate to the allegations of Biden family influence-peddling, there is little choice but to commence an impeachment inquiry. The authority of the House is at its apex when carrying out its duties under the impeachment clause."

He noted Congress specifically has a "duty to confirm any high crimes and misdemeanors committed by President Biden. Indeed, the Democrats themselves established precedent for carrying out retroactive impeachments for prior offices, including any which may have occurred when Biden was vice president."

His conclusion is, "There is no alternative for the House but to launch the impeachment inquiry."

The background is that while Hunter Biden has been under investigation for alleged tax and gun crimes for years, Weiss agreed to a "sweetheart" deal that would have erased a long list of potential felonies in exchange for a couple of misdemeanors and a diversion program.

That failed when a federal judge started asking questions about the details.

"Even before the collapse of a widely condemned 'sweetheart deal' with Hunter, the investigation headed by U.S. Attorney David Weiss was a growing concern for many observers. In prior years, I wrote about Garland’s refusal to appoint a special counsel despite the obvious conflicts posed by the potential involvement of President Biden in his son’s alleged influence-peddling scandal. I also raised the problem of an investigation that remained ongoing for years as the statute of limitations expired on major potential crimes," Turley noted.

Now it's likely, he said, Weiss will refuse to cooperate with House investigators on the premise that he's continuing his special counsel investigation.

Turley also noted that the special counsel law requires that they not be DOJ employees when appointed, yet Garland chose a DOJ official, and one who "remains under suspicion by many people."

Then there was Garland's refusal "to expressly extend the special counsel’s mandate to include influence-peddling allegations involving President Biden."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!