U.S. may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures

Hope to prevent further escalation of tensions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 4, 2023 at 6:25pm
Ships and aircraft from Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group operate in formation in the South China Sea in February.

Ships and aircraft from Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group operate in formation in the South China Sea in February. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi / Navy)

(YAHOO) – The U.S. military is considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, in what would be an unheard of action aimed at stopping Iran from seizing and harassing civilian vessels, American officials told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Since 2019, Iran has seized a series of ships in the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, as part of its efforts to pressure the West over negotiations regarding its collapsed nuclear deal with world powers. Putting U.S. troops on commercial ships could further deter Iran from seizing vessels – or escalate tensions further.

The contemplated move also would represent an extraordinary commitment in the Mideast by U.S. forces as the Pentagon tries to focus on Russia and China. America didn't even take the step during the so-called “Tanker War,” which culminated with the U.S. Navy and Iran fighting a one-day naval battle in 1988 that was the Navy's largest since World War II.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





