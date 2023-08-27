A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. Marines aircraft crashes, killing 3 and injuring 20 others

Osprey tiltrotor was carrying 23 off coast of Darwin, Australia

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2023 at 11:14am
An MV-22B Osprey assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 21 of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, lands aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy in the Pacific Ocean, April 19, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

By Micaela Burrow
Daily Caller News Foundation

Three U.S. Marines died in an aircraft crash that injured 20 others during a multinational training exercises in Australia on Sunday, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft carrying 23 Marines went down off the coast of Darwin around 9:30 a.m. local time, killing three and sending five others to the hospital in serious condition, the service said in a statement. The Marines were flying in support of a “routine training exercise,” dubbed Predators Run, involving about 2,500 military personnel from the armed forces of the U.S., Australia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste, according to media reports.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the three U.S. service personnel who lost their lives, those who have been injured, the rest of the crew and indeed the entire United States armed forces,” a statement from the Australian defense ministry reads.

A U.S. military official reported “significant fire in the vicinity of the crash site,” according to The Associated Press.

“The incident took place at approximately 9:30 a.m. There were a total of 23 personnel on board. Three have been confirmed deceased while five others were transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition,” reads the statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said no Australian forces were harmed in the accident, the AP reported.

“The initial reports suggest that the incident involves just U.S. defense force personnel,” Albanese said, according to the AP. “Our focus as a government and as the department of defense is very much on incident response and on making sure that every support and assistance is given at this difficult time.”

Recovery efforts are ongoing and an investigation into the incident has begun, according to the Marine Corps. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft have been deployed to the remote island to recover the rest of the injured, Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said, according to the AP.

The Marine Corps’ MV-22 Osprey has been involved in five fatal accidents since 2012 resulting in 16 deaths, prompting a drawn-out investigation into the problem.

The latest occurred on June 8, 2022, when an Osprey crashed during a training exercise in the California desert and killed five Marines. An investigation concluded that a built-in mechanical weakness in the aircraft contributed to several accidents and close-calls, and the service claims to have identified a temporary fix.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

