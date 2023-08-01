U.S. military quietly using this little-known program to enable child sex changes

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. military is quietly making accommodations for military families with children or dependents seeking gender transition help through a little-known program initially meant to assist families with special needs members.

Through the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP), the military has allowed special assignments for servicemembers so their dependents can access gender transition services, and could take additional steps to facilitatetransition, according to media reports, Department of Defense (DOD) statements and the policies themselves. Current DOD guidance leaves open the possibility servicemembers with gender dysphoric dependents could be eligible for exceptions to policy under the EFMP, but there is a provision in the House’s draft defense bill that could make it illegal.

TRENDING: Are lawyers being muzzled? Attorney now sues to speak freely

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina introduced an amendment, included in the draft text of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024, that would prohibit DOD from making accommodations for gender transition services under the EFMP.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The House agreed to the amendment by a vote of 220-210.

“In my opinion, this misuse of funds is absolutely against the spirit of the law. Gender transitioning is not covered under any of the criteria for identifying individuals eligible for EFMP,” Norman said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Is the U.S. military at present being run by people with perverted minds? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Allowing ANY type of gender transition procedures through the EFMP goes against the intention for the program — which is to provide vital resources for service members’ families with special needs and chronic conditions,” he added.

No companion amendment exists in the Senate version, however, imperiling the provision’s chances of making it into the final legislation.

Congress previously voted down a measure that would have “expand[ed] protections” for dependents with a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

In 2021, Democratic Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California introduced an amendment expanding protections under EFMP to explicitly include “gender dysphoria” as a “medical or educational special need,” allowing servicemembers to request duty assignments or extra medical support for dependents diagnosed with the disorder. It would have effectively banned the services from stationing troops with transgender dependents in stations within the U.S. or abroad where the law bans gender transition services, according to a summary.

The congressional record shows the amendment failed.

However, in 2022 amid increasing state crackdowns on irreversible sex change procedures, the Air Force began using the program to support changes of station for members of the Air Force and Space Force, according to a press release.

“Airmen and Guardians who wish to address assignment concerns as a result of local laws or legislation should engage their respective chain of command and assignment teams at AFPC,” Air Force spokeswoman Capt. Tanya Downsworth told The Washington Post at the time. “Family members receiving gender-affirming treatment, or likely to receive such treatment, may and should utilize the Exceptional Family Member Program to assist with any change of station movements regardless of location.”

The Air Force was the only service openly expanding EFMP to include gender transition accommodations. At the time, EFMP policy and implementation varied between the Air Force, Navy and Army sometimes down to the installation level, according to a DOD article.

But, DOD has regulatory authority to create or change the criteria for considering an individual’s special needs, according to the law creating the DOD’s Office of Special Needs. Services have the ability to build on to what the Secretary of Defense mandates.

The Secretary of Defense issued revised instruction in late June meant to synchronize the EFMP between services but did not explicitly address gender dysphoria. Language outlining an eligible dependent family member remains largely unchanged.

But a research report published after the policy was unveiled does tie the EFMP to gender transition services.

“Dependent family members diagnosed with gender dysphoria,” as characterized in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, “could also be eligible to enroll in EFMP,” according to a Congressional Research Service report. Gender dysphoria would fall alongside other “current and chronic” mental health condition requiring inpatient or intensive outpatient mental health treatment where families “may access additional family support services,” the report stated.

Support services can include information and referrals, case management and maintaining school liaisons for dependents up to 21 years old, according to the policy.

TRICARE, the military’s health plan, already covers several gender transition treatments and procedures.

In theory, at least, any military family with a member who can get an official diagnosis of gender dysphoria would be eligible for an EFMP.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Right now, transgender dependents can and are enrolled in the EFMP,” the Modern Military Association (MMA) wrote.

“Many people falsely assume ‘gender-affirming care’ means giving kids hormones and surgeries,” MMA wrote, but for young children it still “includes having access to specialists who understand what they’re going through and can provide the youth and their family appropriate mental and emotional support.”

The EFMP could be used to make it easier for children to access specialists and medical care, according to MMA.

“All servicemembers and dependents who are confused about sexual identity deserve compassion and competent psychological care. Under DoD regulations, however, the military’s medical system has been directed to provide medical advice and treatments only in the one-way direction of transition,” Elaine Donnelly, founder of the Center for Military Readiness, told the DCNF.

Data on the number of military families taking advantage of the program was not available at the time of posting. As of early July, the Air Force confirmed it granted 15 relocations under “exceptions to policy (ETP) for members experiencing a range of racial- and LGBTQ+-related discrimination” since 2021, without specifying whether the waivers were allowed under EFMPs, Military.com reported.

None of the other services is tracking family locations, public affairs officers told the outlet.

In 2017, when TRICARE began offering sex change interventions, at least 2,500 children of military parents put in for gender dysphoria benefits through TRICARE insurance, according to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics. About 900 received the puberty blocker GnRH-a or sex change hormones.

The Department of Defense did not respond to the DCNF’s questions by posting time.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!