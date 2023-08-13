U.S. senator reignites COVID scheme: 'Pre-planned for our loss of freedom'

A U.S. senator is reviving debate over the COVID pandemic, alleging on national television the health catastrophe was "pre-planned by an elite group of people" intended "for our loss of freedom."

The remarks from Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., came during an interview with Maria Bartiromo of the Fox Business Network on Friday.

Bartiromo lamented about information suppression by the federal government as well as Big Tech.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: The 25% rule is really a guideline

"It is just extraordinary to me that the government was working with social media to amplify lies and suppress truth and has been doing so repeatedly," she said.

"We just saw the Facebook story, the Twitter files ... government officials from the CDC, FBI, you know CIA, a thousand people according to the reporters working on the Twitter files, worked with social media to amplify lies and suppress truth.

"Why couldn't the American people know that, you know, there were other alternatives to treat COVID? Why can't American people know there were side effects with the vaccine?"

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Was the COVID-19 pandemic pre-planned for our loss of freedom? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (533 Votes) 1% (7 Votes)

Johnson explained: "This is all pre-planned by an elite group of people, that is what I am talking about, 'Event 201' occurred in late 2019, prior to the rest of us knowing about the pandemic. Again, this is very concerning in terms of what is happening, what continues to be planned for our loss of freedom."

JUST IN: Senator Ron Johnson claims COVID-19 was “pre-planned” by an elite group of people with the goal of taking people’s freedom away. Prosecute them all starting with Fauci. “This is all pre-planned by an elite group of people. That's what I'm talking about, event 201 that… pic.twitter.com/dEY8KrVtlv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 11, 2023

Event 201 was a pandemic preparedness event hosted in 2019 by Johns Hopkins University, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that some suggest was a "practice run" for COVID-19.

Johnson continued: "It needs to be exposed, but unfortunately there are very few people even in Congress are willing to take a look at this. They all pushed the vaccine, they don't want to be made aware of the fact that vaccines might have caused injuries, might have or death, so many people simply just don't want to admit they were wrong and they're going to do everything they can to make sure they're not proven wrong."

"We are up against a very powerful group of people here, Maria."

Bartiromo also recalled talking previously with Johnson, and how upset he was because forces "were trying to cancel you because you were talking to doctors to try to find out the right ways to treat COVID without having to get too many boosters and COVID shots."

She continued, "I remember I took ivermectin! And, you know, it was hard to do because initially the pharmacist wanted to report my doctor and he didn't want it. You know, I mean, I had to like, it was hard to find my doctor to finally, you know, address this and prescribe ivermectin. He did, my COVID was gone in a day when I took ivermectin. And now three years later, the FDA says, Oh, yeah, that's fine. Take ivermectin. What?"

Johnson replied: "Maria, you know, the doctors I've been dealing with and talking to for years now, they believe that probably hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives because they were denied early treatment because the FSA sabotaged Ivermectin and said, 'Come on you're now a cow, you're not a horse.' This was supposedly horse medicine. No, it was a Nobel prize-winning medicine that could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives. It did save many, many lives because people did have doctors with courage to, and the compassion to actually treat patients using it, putting at risk their medical licenses.

"Fortunately, we do have reporters like yourself and John Solomon with the courage to report the truth against the mainstream media and against the narrative. But that is the only way this is solved, we need to truth to be exposed, we need more Americans to listen to the truth, to be exposed to the truth, to pull their heads out of the sand, quite honestly, and open up their eyes and understand what has happened in this country.

"We are going down a very dangerous path, but it is a path that is being laid out and planned by an elite group of people that want to take total control over our lives, and that's what they are doing, bit by bit. They do it by increasing massive government spending, increasing the size of government, take over of the WHO (World Health Organization). These amendments that are coming up that are going to be voted on in 2024 at the WHO are frightening, they really risk taking away all of our sovereignty. People have to wake up, awaken to the dangers of the moment."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Britain's Daily Mail characterized Johnson's assertions as a "bizarre rant."

The Independent reported: "Johnson amplified a number of COVID-19 conspiracy theories in a Fox Business Network segment bloated with false claims about the disease amid a growing number of hospitalizations and infections."

In response to the broadcast, Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, said: "Prosecute them all starting with [Dr. Anthony] Fauci."

Others noted:

"A chemical weapon used to take out President Trump and a means to implement control across the globe!"

"Where was this messaging 3 years ago?"

"Just curious about why this is just coming up now. RFK Jr and others have been discussing this for quite some time."

"Why are people just now seeing this? I'm no MD or scientific genius, but this was obvious from the start. This didn't just happen and we should all see by now that they are crafting the next one, I'm guessing its release will be this winter, in time for election year."

"You've got to be friggin kidding me. Him and Maria together make 5 clowns."

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!