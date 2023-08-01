A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S. WorldTHE UNEXPLAINED ...
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

UFOs once took control of nuclear missiles, nearly caused WWIII: Congressional testimony

'Launch control codes were somehow entered, and the base was unable to stop it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2023 at 5:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, equipped with a test reentry vehicle, is launched during an operational test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Feb. 25, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyla Gifford)

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, equipped with a test reentry vehicle, is launched during an operational test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Feb. 25, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyla Gifford)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Russian fighter jets once fired at possible extraterrestrial life forms after a pair of UFOs nearly caused World War III to break out, according to sworn testimony shared to Congress and obtained by Fox News.

The testimony was given by George Knapp, an award-winning Las Vegas-based journalist who has repeatedly reported on UFOs, now known as UAPs, and the alleged conspiracies surrounding them.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

According to Knapp, there was a time when the Russian military actually deployed fighter jets to fire on UFOs following an incident that nearly pushed the world into a globe-spanning nuclear war.

TRENDING: Woman's mission for parental rights leads her to pro-life movement

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







UFOs once took control of nuclear missiles, nearly caused WWIII: Congressional testimony
NBA player launches anti-woke, pro-Christian alternative to Nike
College paying students $10,000 to take leave of absence
S&P 500 slips to kick off August, Dow notches small gain after touching highest level in over a year
White House backtracks on explanations of Hunter's business
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×