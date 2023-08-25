UNCOVERED! The election doubts of the DA prosecuting Trump for election doubts

The DA in Georgia prosecuting President Donald Trump for his election doubts, and his statements about those, has been revealed as having her own doubts about elections, and making public statements about those.

Trump was booked Thursday on counts in an indictment created by Fani Willis, who is a hard-left activist who is fundraising on her agenda against Trump.

It's one of four indictments pending against Trump, and has been described as possibly the most political of the four, as it appears to make criminal the act of making a phone call or having a meeting.

After the process, Trump tweeted his booking photo and the statement, "Never Surrender."

TRENDING: I preached my first sermon 50 years ago

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Trump said, "We had every right, every single right, to challenge an election we think was dishonest."

Now a report at the Post-Millennial has documented Willis' own agenda to undermine trust in elections.

🚨BREAKING: Fulton County DA Fani Willis regularly questioned election results & used her office to push unfounded election conspiracies. On the eve of Trump’s arrest in Georgia for “challenging” an election — a deep dive into the prosecutor’s history of doing the *same* thing: pic.twitter.com/Ngz9JDVnFc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

Does Fani Willis express the same election doubts for which she's prosecuting Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (226 Votes) 5% (12 Votes)

The report explained it was Benny Johnson, who broke news on X that Willis, "is heavily partisan."

The report explained, "Johnson shared a post from Willis' Facebook page in which she was 'feeling annoyed' on November 4, 2020, election day. 'Georgia could determine who is our next president,' she wrote, 'A TEAM of lawyers needs to watch them count every single VOTE. They can start in Fulton where we are having water leaks. What ballots are they throwing out? Georgia lets (sic) give an honest accounting. No stunts!"

That was, essentially the same perspective for which Trump and 18 others now have been indicted – by Willis.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Johnson explained "a dive" into Willis' social media confirms she is "a hardened, radical activist," and "she openly worships Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

As a public official, Fani Willis regularly and consistently questioned Georgia’s election procedures and pushed unfounded election conspiracy theories on her public social media profile. Fani is indicting Trump for the *exact* same thing. Here is a list of examples: pic.twitter.com/eO0RYUPkIj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

At one point Willis challenges the voting process, and a post showed her suggesting officials "request all ballots in Fulton County be counted again to make sure all votes counted."

She said "other commissioners sat silent. No other commissioner second (sic) his motion. Ask yourself why? You all better start paying attention to what is really going on instead of 'reality tv' and pay attention to reality."

Hours after the last ballots in the 2018 midterms were cast, Fani Willis openly boasts about the power Georgia’s Secretary of State has to “control elections” “Secretary of State will definitely be on the ballot. That person controls elections. I wonder if we yet realize that is… pic.twitter.com/jzZEFEdOya — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

The Post-Millennial said Willis, in fact, agrees with Trump that there's a problem with Georgia voting, calling it a "mess."

Willis als has been criticized by many observers for over-using the RICO laws in the state, for organized crime, to insist that phone calls and meetings are criminal.

Other prosecutors around the country have faced discipline for that same offense.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Fani Willis agrees with a racially-motivated commenter that “only white folk” are voting in the election by expressing skepticism in voting data by replying: “There at like 116 percent. I am so annoyed. Where are we?” Willis then goes on to brag… pic.twitter.com/K0oZEUUv4Y — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

At one point, she suggested Fulton County officials were throwing ballots out, the report explained.

Johnson noted, "Fani questioned elections for her own political gain as a hardened Democrat activist. Now she is trying to imprison he GOP frontrunner for doing the same."

A column at RedState said, "As Donald Trump was being booked and processed for a fourth time on a fourth indictment, this time in Georgia, old social media posts of DA Fani Willis emerged. What they contained provided a view into the rabid partisan nature and hypocrisy of the prosecutor now trying to put the former president behind bars.

"Specifically, multiple posts show Willis spreading conspiracy theories about Georgia's elections. She even went so far as to claim there were 'water leaks' during the 2020 election counting in Fulton County, suggesting that ballots were being thrown out. You'll probably remember that one because Republicans ended up adopting that theory as well in the aftermath of the election."

The column continued, "Think about it. While Willis lectures Trump at press conferences about daring to tarnish the supposed sanctity of Georgia's elections, she was out there talking about busted water pipes and claiming the election might be stolen from Democrats. I mean, come on. You can't script irony any better than that."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!