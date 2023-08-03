A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Politics WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

UNESCO designates biblical Jericho as 'Palestinian Heritage Site'

Rabbi: 'In the Bible, we see that this city is the key to all of Israel'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 2, 2023 at 9:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
'Seven Trumpets of Jericho' by James Tissot

'Seven Trumpets of Jericho' by James Tissot

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- In a move that poses a threat to Israel’s security, UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee is expected to list Jericho as one of its sites, citing the location of the Biblical city as being in the fictitious state of “Palestine.” The committee will be voting on a total of 53 natural and cultural sites when it meets in Saudi Arabia in September.

In its application, the Palestinian Authority wrote: “The long and diverse history of Jericho narrates the undisputed story of 10,000 years of human civilization. It witnessed some of the most significant cultural milestones of human history, is one of the oldest towns on Earth, and is unparalleled in all human history. Jericho is a unique example of well-documented settlements of different development stages of human civilization.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The World Heritage Committee is made up of 21 voting members: Argentina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Mali, Mexico, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and Zambia.

TRENDING: Another harridan demands special treatment

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







UNESCO designates biblical Jericho as 'Palestinian Heritage Site'
The Biden presidency is unsustainable
Female officer charged after 'exposing suspect's penis, threatening to tase his 'nuts' during arrest
Biden rushes more security aid to Taiwan amid growing threat from China
Nasdaq drops more than 2% in worst day since February as Fitch downgrade ignites selloff
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×