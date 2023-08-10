Universities are spending like crazy to grow their bureaucracies

Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

Public universities across the United States are spending money to increase their workforce and then passing the bill along to students, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal.

Since 2002, the average flagship university’s spending rose 38%, with a majority of the money being spent on salaries and benefits, which rose by 40% in the same time period, according to an analysis by the WSJ. However, the average tuition cost per student rose 64% to cover the costs of salaries and benefits in the same time period.

TRENDING: 'Our government repeatedly lies to us': 2 GOP presidential contenders go to war over 9/11

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

For example, from 2017 to 2022, the University of Florida about doubled the number of directors, associate directors or assistant directors of communications it had, the WSJ reported. During the 2022-2023 school year, the university employed 130 more assistant deans, associate deans, executive deans and other types of deans than it did in 2017.

“Students do not have the resources right now to continue to foot the bill for all of the things that the university wants to do,” Crispin South, a 2023 Oklahoma graduate, told the WSJ. “You can’t just continue to raise revenue by turning to students.”

From 2010 to 2022, the average salary of athletic coaches rose by about half, the WSJ reported. The University of Connecticut’s athletic department has received more than $35 million annually from student fees and university subsidies since 2016 to keep operating.

Are college costs out of control? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The average flagship has brought in more than double the revenue from undergraduate and graduate tuition in 2022 than it did in 2002, the WSJ reported. The median flagship university increased tuition and fee revenue by almost $2.40 for every $1 lost in state support sent to universities over the last 20 years.

Other universities raised tuition after spending thousands on campus renovations; the University of Kentucky spent about $805,000 a day to update its facilities while charging its freshman an average of $18,693 during the 2021-2022 school year, the WSJ reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Tuition at higher education institutions is rising as the nation faces $1.6 trillion in federal student loans; in June, the Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration’s plan to grant student loan forgiveness to nearly 40 million Americans was unconstitutional. In an effort to curb the recent ruling, the Biden administration is looking to utilize income-driven repayment plans which is estimated to cost taxpayers as much as $558.8 billion over the next ten years.

The government subsidization of student loans has also caused tuition to rise over the last several years; on average, student loan expansion is responsible for as much as 60 cents per dollar of tuition increases, according to a 2017 Federal Reserve Bank of New York study.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!