Vegan diet influencer dies of starvation

(NEW YORK POST) -- Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova has reportedly “died of starvation” after subsisting exclusively on a diet of exotic fruit in Malaysia, according to her friends and family.

She was 39.

The Russian national — who frequently promoted raw foods on social media where she was known to her millions of viewers on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram as Zhanna D’Art — reportedly died July 21 after finally seeking medical treatment during a tour in Southeast Asia, according to local media outlet reports.

