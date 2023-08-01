A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Vegan diet influencer dies of starvation

Woman consumed only 'fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies, and juices'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2023 at 8:55am
(NEW YORK POST) -- Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova has reportedly “died of starvation” after subsisting exclusively on a diet of exotic fruit in Malaysia, according to her friends and family.

She was 39.

The Russian national — who frequently promoted raw foods on social media where she was known to her millions of viewers on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram as Zhanna D’Art — reportedly died July 21 after finally seeking medical treatment during a tour in Southeast Asia, according to local media outlet reports.

