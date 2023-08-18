Video shows huge fire engulfing cargo terminal in Russian Black Sea port

(NEWSWEEK) – Videos circulating on social media show a huge fire engulfing a cargo terminal in Novorossiysk, a port city on the Black Sea in southern Russia.

The fire, which was reported on Friday morning, spread to an area of 1,300 square meters, according to Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti. It released a video of the incident showing containers on fire and the sky filled with black smoke. The news agency later said the blaze was extinguished at 12.21 p.m. local time.

It's the latest in a series of mysterious fires to hit Russia throughout President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. Russia has blamed Ukraine for recent drone attacks in the country. However, Kyiv hasn't claimed responsibility, in line with its policy of distancing itself from strikes on Russian soil.

