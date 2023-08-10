He visited all 195 countries without flying. It nearly broke him

(MSN) – Torbjorn Pedersen packed a suitcase with a few necessities in 2013 — shirts, jackets, shoes, a first-aid kit and a laptop — excited to begin a historic journey.

Pedersen hoped to become perhaps the first person to visit all 195 countries without flying. He figured he would return home to Copenhagen in four years as a record holder.

But Pedersen recently walked off a boat in Denmark, having completed his objective six years later than anticipated and feeling fortunate to be alive. Pedersen said he ventured about 260,000 miles via cars, trains, buses, taxis, boats, shipping containers and his own feet.

