|
He visited all 195 countries without flying. It nearly broke him

Feels fortunate to be alive

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 10, 2023 at 1:29pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(MSN) – Torbjorn Pedersen packed a suitcase with a few necessities in 2013 — shirts, jackets, shoes, a first-aid kit and a laptop — excited to begin a historic journey.

Pedersen hoped to become perhaps the first person to visit all 195 countries without flying. He figured he would return home to Copenhagen in four years as a record holder.

But Pedersen recently walked off a boat in Denmark, having completed his objective six years later than anticipated and feeling fortunate to be alive. Pedersen said he ventured about 260,000 miles via cars, trains, buses, taxis, boats, shipping containers and his own feet.

