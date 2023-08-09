A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I vomited': Top Hollywood starlet got sick in her mouth before 'sensual' kiss with her costar

'It was a nightmare and I couldn't explain'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 8, 2023 at 9:00pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Jessica Chastain recently revealed a "gross" moment during her run on Broadway’s "A Doll’s House" when she had to kiss her costar after she got sick in her mouth.

"I can say it now, 'cause we're closed," the "It" actress told Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on their "Smartless" podcast released Tuesday.

"This is really gross, what I'm going to tell you guys," she said after they asked her about her worst moment during the production, which ran from March until June. "I threw up. I threw up, and I swallowed it. And no one knew!"

Read the full story ›

