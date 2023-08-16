'They want our doors shut': Dark forces attack Christian coffee shop

A Christian coffee shop in the Denver area run by a ministry to the homeless and set up specifically to give them jobs is now under fierce assault, according to the ministry's leader.

Jamie Sanchez, of Recycle God's Love ministry, which runs The Drip Cafe coffee shop, recently was interviewed by CBN about the struggles for the ministry brought on by the local LGBT activists and Communist members.

He said the purpose of the ministry is to reach out to homeless and help them "break chains" of mental health issues, spiritual coaching, financial decisions and more.

The café allows them to be employed, and thus to save money for housing and such.

Sanchez, the owner of the shop, said LGBT activists have been protesting his shop, which has sustained vandalism like broken windows and spray-painted graffiti, since it opened a few months ago.

But he said it's clear that the impetus for the activity has been coming from local Communists, which he described as bizarre.

Sanchez explained in the interview the goal is to work alongside homeless, to mentor and lead them.

The LGBTQ opposition likely comes from a statement of beliefs on his ministry's website, which includes that the Bible condemns homosexuality.

The interview was conducted by Faithwire's Billy Hallowell.

The protesters use bullhorn to scare away customers and spread misinformation about the ministry.

"They show up every Saturday morning," Sanchez explained, as well as the first Friday of each month.

He said he remains in the restaurant after his early attempts to engage protesters in conversation ended up with "one side screaming at us."

He said the protesters have made clear, "They want our doors shut. They told me they don't want me on the planet."

But Sanchez said the work is not going away.

"We're not going to give up," he said.

