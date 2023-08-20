'We wanted to shoot all Christians in the class!'

A report about plans for a mass slaughter of Christians – and how it was foiled – has been documented by Raymond Ibrahim, the Distinguished Senior Shillman Fellow at the Gatestone Institute

And it describes how two teens, 15 and 16, born and integrated into the culture in Austria, appeared in Leoben Regional Court recently on their plans to massacre "as many people as possible during an attack on the middle school attended by the 15-year-old, in Bruck an der Mur."

The report explained, "When confronted in court, the boys — who both have a history of violence and criminality— admitted that 'We wanted to shoot all the Christians in the class!' Asked how they would have responded if police had intervened, they said, 'We would have surrendered' — adding that 'Allah would have forgiven' them in prison, since 'Killing Christians takes us to paradise.'"

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: CNN makes up whole new language with guide to 'Neopronouns'

A local report described them as "inconspicuous." But it said "something dark was brewing in their heads." That was that their goal was to make Austria a caliphate.

They were asking online about terrorist related material and so caught the attention of authorities.

They were given two years behind bars but likely will serve only a fraction because of their ages.

Are radical Muslims still a major threat worldwide? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (506 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Ibrahim said, "The entire incident is a reminder that Austria appears to be sitting on a time bomb. Even though authorities managed to thwart what could have been a tragic massacre of schoolchildren — as they thwarted an earlier one in 2020 — Muslim hostility in Austria continues to grow, suggesting that it might only be a matter of time before a severe terrorist attack or worse overwhelms that nation."

The report confirmed already "muggings and beatings" are more or less commonplace and passersby are attacked "on almost a daily basis."

Save $17.00 on 'Shooting Back' DVD! The Right and Duty of Self-Defense now just $2.00!

One part of Vienna is run by North Africans, another by Afghans.

Crime, including sex crimes, is surging and police appear to be responding in the wrong way.

"After a 20-year-old Austrian woman waiting at a bus stop in Vienna was attacked, beaten, and robbed by four Muslim men — including one who 'started [by] putting his hands through my hair and made it clear that in his cultural background there were hardly any blonde women' — police responded by telling the victim to dye her hair," the report explained.

But it is the hate of Christians and Jews that is alarming, he explained.

In 2020, a Muslim "bloodbath" of Catholics was thwarted. In 2016, a Muslim stabbed Christian woman for reading the Bible. In April 2022 a Muslim man beat a Christian for handing out Bibles. In 2017, a Christian church cross was vandalized. In 2014, a man went on a vandalism spree after listening to Muslim chants.

Then there was the beheading of Jesus and Mary statues in a prayer garden.

"Possibly most significant is that all of this hostility and violence is taking place in a backdrop where the Muslim population continues to burgeon in Austria — to the point that there are now more Muslim students than Catholics in the schools of Austrian cities, including Vienna, the capital, and Linz," the report said.

And mosques have been found to be teaching Muslim youths NOT to befriend native Austrians, the report confirmed.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!